SPORTS ROUNDUP

UCSB men’s water polo defeats Pacific

The UCSB men’s water polo team beat Pacific 14-6 Sunday at the UC Berkeley Spieker Aquatics Complex.

There was a lot of back-and-forth during the first half between No. 5-ranked UCSB and No. 8-ranked Pacific, but the Gauchos took a one-goal lead by halftime, according to a news release.

UCSB’s Dash McFarland scored the first two goals during the third quarter. Leo Yuno and James Oriskovich followed with their goals, bringing the Gauchos to a 10-5 lead. At that point, there was just 1:22 left in the third period.

With just one second left in the third quarter, the Pacific Tigers scored their only goal.

Ultimately, McFarland had four goals. “Adam Gyenis put together a hat trick, and Leo Yuno scored a brace in the matchup,” UCSB reported.

The Gauchos will return to their home pool to take on No. 3-ranked Stanford. It will be live-streamed at ucsbgauchos.com, where there will also be live stats.

UCSB WOMEN’S SOCCER LOSES TO FULLERTON

In the 73rd minute, UCSB women’s soccer team lost Sunday when Cal State Fullerton midfielder Karla Rodriguez scored the only point of the game at UCSB Harder Stadium.

The Gauchos came close to scoring in the 27th minute, but senior defender Emma Vanderhyden’s attempt went over the top of the goal.

“I thought our goalkeeper (Evann Smith) played very well,” UCSB Head Coach Paul Stumpf said in a news release. “She dealt with a number of longer-fighted balls in, a lot of set pieces and corner kicks, and she was solid.

“I thought Sophia Vivar had a pretty good day, and I thought Lauren Helwig did well when we moved her up to the nine,” Stumpf said.

He also praised the playing by Vanderhyden, who, along with Gauchos’ junior attacker Claire Grouwinkel, forced saves out of Fullerton goalkeeper DeAira Jackson.

Next week, UCSB goes on the road to play UC Davis at 4 p.m. Thursday, then takes to the sky to play the University of Hawai’i at 5 p.m. Sunday in Waipio, O’ahu.

email: dmason@newspress.com