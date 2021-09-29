SPORTS ROUNDUP

Santa Barbara beats Cabrillo in girls volleyball

The Santa Barbara girls volleyball team defeated Cabrillo in all three sets Monday in Lompoc.

Game scores were 25-15, 25-22 and 25-20.

“Cabrillo came alive the second game and forced us to focus up and sharpen our game play,” Dons Coach Kristin Hempy told the News-Press in an email.

Dons senior Emma Zuffelato made 9 kills and 9 digs. Junior Shae Delany put away 14 kills and had 6 digs.

Junior setter Annie Knecht worked hard and dished out 28 assists, with junior Gracie Meinzer coming in to set for the Dons and delivering 11 assists.

“Senior Mary Johnson had a great game with 10 kills swinging opposite for us,” Hempy said.

SAN MARCOS DEFEATS DOS PUEBLOS IN GIRLS GOLF

The Dos Pueblos girls golf team beat San Marcos 230-254 Monday at Glen Annie Golf Club.

The coaches praised each other’s teams after the match on a cool day with a light breeze at the Goleta course.

“We had a solid team score today, but lost to a talented DP team,” Coach Sarah Ashton told the News-Press in an email. “DP is a well-rounded team, and they know Glen Annie well.”

And Dos Pueblos Coach Dan Choi complimented the San Marcos team. “As expected, the San Marcos team came in well-prepared and ready to give our team a good challenge. SM deserves a lot of credit with three girls in the 40s.

“Our golfers were up for the challenge with four of the scoring athletes all equalling or bettering their season bests, and Chelsi (Ramirez) being just one stroke off hers,” Choi told the News-Press in an email. “Victoria Chen posted a score in the 30s for the first time in a match this year.

“They are all such a fun group of smart, hardworking and dedicated teammates that have made it a pleasure to be around them and coach them and see their hard work off,” Choi said.

Ramirez, the match’s medalist, led the Chargers with 37. Chen scored 39; Vicky Tang, 50: Shira Brody, 52; Brynlee Grose, 52; and Camille Robinson, 63.

Stella Ashamalla led the Royals with her new personal best of 43. Evelina Erickson scored 48, also a personal best; Riley O’Brien, 46; Fia Torrey, 55; Sadi Adams, 62; and Campbell Thayer, 67.

“Evelina had a birdie on hole 2, and Stella had 3 pars,” Coach Ashton said. “Riley O’Brien also turned in a solid performance.”

