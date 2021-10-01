SPORTS ROUNDUP

San Marcos beats Santa Barbara in golf

Stella Ashamalla delivers another of her impressive scores for the San Marcos High School team.

San Marcos defeated cross-town rivals Santa Barbara 277-285 in a close girls golf match Tuesday.

Royals Coach Sarah Ashton said San Marcos was pleased with the victory, and she noted that both teams displayed a high level of etiquette and sportsmanship.

“We had consistent play by sophomore Stella Ashamalla with a 47 and sophomore Fia Torrey with a 51,” Ashton told the News-Press in an email.

“Fia parred the first hole and played with a lot of confidence today,” the coach said Tuesday. “Stella has a calm and focused demeanor about her when she plays, which is very refreshing.”

Other Royals athletes and their scores were Riley O’Brien, 54; Evelina Erickson, 59; Sadi Adams, 66; and Talia Cummings, 73.

The Dons players and their scores were Lauren Fitzgerald, 51; Ella Arce, 56; Jasmine Zukor, 58; Maizi McKnight and Ella Sales, both with 60; and Riley Malmsten, 65.

On Tuesday, San Marcos will take on Cabrillo.

FOOTBALL ACTION

KZSB, AM 1290, the News-Press radio station, will air two football games live this weekend. They’ll also stream at the same time at AM1290KZSB.com.

The broadcasts begin with Bishop Diego’s game tonight at Bonaventure in Ventura. Air time is 6:45 p.m.

On Saturday, KZSB will broadcast Santa Barbara City College’s game at Glendale College. Air time is 6:45 p.m.

BASKETBALL COURT OF CHAMPIONS

The Santa Barbara Basketball Court of Champions will honor the 15 inductees for the Class of 2021 at 2 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Carpinteria High School amphitheater.

Retired Westmont men’s basketball coach John Moore will emcee the event and interview the inductees, who include athletes and coaches.

Inductees are Butch Breeden, Deron Carbajal, Cathy Caudillo, Coastal View News, Henry Gonzales, Sarah Grieve-Miller, announcer Brad Jay, Kevin Kenney, Ann Latham, Rich Medel, Ryan Reed, Jacob Ranger, Matt Ruiz, George Schnackenberg and the Westmont women’s team, who won the National NAIA title.

For more information, go to www.sbcourtofchampions.net.

