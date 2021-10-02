SPORTS ROUNDUP

Khatamova to represent UCSB at ITA championships

Shakhnoza Khatamova will represent UCSB at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s All-American Championships.

She will play at the LTP Tennis Club in Mount Pleasant, S.C., where the qualifying rounds will take place Monday and Tuesday. The main draw is set for Wednesday through Friday.

Last week, UCSB’s women’s tennis team went 23-12 at the California Fall Invitational, according to a news release.

Freshman Amelia Honor won the singles consolation bracket in her collegiate debut. She defeated Angelina Ruja from Pacific 3-6, 7-6, 10-4. In doubles, Khatamova and Honer, Camille Kiss and Maria Gonzalez Ballbe, and Kira Rueter and Filippa Bruu-Syversen advanced to the final rounds of their draws.

USCB BEATS UC DAVIS

Leila Emmerson and team work made the difference for the UCSB women’s soccer team Thursday.

Emmerson scored a goal in the 97th minute to give the Gauchos a 1-0 victory over UC Davis at the Aggies’ soccer field. She made the goal after bringing down a Shaye Douglas pass from the right wing, according to a news release.

The Gauchos’ defense kept the Aggies from making a goal in the game’s 31st minute.

On Sunday, the Gauchos head to Ohau to take on the Hawai’i Rainbow Wahine. The game will start at 8 p.m. Pacific time, with live stats at ucsbgauchos.com.

CARPINTERIA GIRLS TENNIS TAKES DOWN MALIBU

The Carpinteria girls tennis team defeated Citrus Coast League favorite Malibu Thursday, winning in total games 81-76 after the sets were tied 9-9.

“We played so well, and I am so proud of our girls,” Coach Charles Bryants told the News-Press in an email. “We showed a lot of composure and maturity out on the courts today. We knew games would make a difference, and our girls did a great job of winning games when they were down and holding them off when we were up.

“It was our first match in a long, long time where it was coming down to the wire,” Bryants said. “Our girls knew what was at stake and they did not bend. We were down 4-2 after the first round but made headway in the second round as we went 5-1. That round really turned the tide as we held on in the end.

“This match easily could have gone either way but for our girls to stay as focused and determined as they did really shows what they are made of,” Bryants said.

“Most of our success came in doubles, and we were led by Ariana Lounsbury/Natalie Martinez as they had one of their best outings of the year winning all three of their sets,” the coach said. “They were fantastic and beat a very strong Sharks duo at #1, 6-2.

“Both Cassandra Maya Prado/Natalia Perez and Valerie Ojeda/Abbie Delwiche went 2-1 on the day. They each had a few tight sets but showed a lot of grit in finishing them out,” Bryants said.

“In singles, Zahra Porinsh and Silke Leonard went 1-2 but added valuable games in their losses,” the coach said. “Same with Neida Garcia who really played well today but added clutch game wins along the way.

“Each member of our team contributed in so many ways whether it was winning a set, closing out a set or battling to win games in a loss. They all played a part today.”

As of Thursday, Carpinteria was 8-4 overall and 4-0 in the Citrus Coast League.

BISHOP GIRLS TENNIS FALLS TO PROVIDENCE

The Bishop Diego tennis team lost 3-15 Thursday to Providence.

Coach Natlee Hapman, however, said the team continues to celebrate its individual successes.

“Our last two sets went to Providence in a tight tie breaker,” Hapman told the News-Press in an email. “The student athletes left it all on the court. I am so proud of their never-give-up drive.”

