SPORTS ROUNDUP

SBCC beats Glendale 24-6 in football

The second half paved the path to a 24-6 victory Saturday for the Santa Barbara City College football team.

The Vaqueros beat Glendale at La Playa Stadium for their third win in a row. City College is now 3-1 for the season.

The Vaqueros’ defense was strong. City College forced seven turnovers, five of those in the second half, and blocked two kicks, according to a news release.

But City College’s offense struggled early in the game, and by halftime, Glendale was ahead 6-0.

Then came the second half.

And the game changed.

In the third quarter, the Vaqueros successfully ran, passed and scored, and there was no lack of drama.

“Redshirt freshman Marcus Bellon accounted for a big chunk of the yardage through both the ground and the air, connecting with quarterback Trenton Luera for a big 23-yard conversion on 3rd-and-7 down to the Glendale 20,” according to the news release. “A Jorge Figueroa field goal from 29 yards out would cut the lead in half at 6-3.

“Midway through the period, Santa Barbara forced its first of five second half turnovers, stopping Glendale quarterback Nicholas Garcia for a loss on 4th-and-3 inside the red zone,” the news release continued. “The turnover on downs led to the longest possession of the day for either side, as SBCC embarked on a nine play, 85-yard drive.

“Luera hit Bellon for another third down conversion of 20 yards to start things off. Several plays later, he found wide receiver Cyrus Wallace for 28 yards. Then, after an SBCC false start backed them up to the 25, Luera made it 4-for-4 on the drive with a 25-yard touchdown to Jericho-Jon Foster, putting Santa Barbara up 10-6.”

The Vaqueros’ defense continued to show it had the right stuff, as did the special teams. Bellon added to City College’s lead early in the fourth quarter, and with just five minutes left in the game, defensive back Berry Buxton III took his second interception of the day back 75 yards to paydirt, And that led to the sweet final score of 24-6.

The Vaqueros have this week off before returning to La Playa Stadium to take on L.A. Pierce at 1 p.m.Oct. 16.

UCSB VOLLEYBALL TEAM ON A ROLL

The UCSB volleyball team is continuing its perfect season in the Big West Conference.

The Gauchos are 4-0 for league play after their 3-1 victory Saturday over Cal State Bakersfield.

On the Bakersfield court, UCSB won three of the four sets — 25-18, 25-22 and 25-20. Bakersfield won 27-25 during its sole victory.

UCSB made a whopping 61 kills. The Gauchos’ Michelle Ohwobete had 14 kills, followed by Rowan Ennis and Abrielle Bross with 12 kills each.

Grace Kloss led UCSB with 30 assists. Mehana Ma’a had 23.

Macall Peed led all players with 25 digs.

Ennis had four blocks on the night.

The Gauchos will return to UCSB Thunderdome at 7 p.m. Friday to take on Long Beach State. Check out ucsbgauchos.com later this week for game-related links.

UCSB DOES WELL IN SOCCER

The UCSB men’s soccer team finished a perfect first week in the Big West Conference with its 4-1 win Saturday over UC Davis.

“Anytime you win any game on the road it’s a challenge, and we’ve had our share of nightmares here at UC Davis,” said UCSB head coach Tim Vom Steeg about the victory at Davis.

The Gauchos are now 2-0 in the Big West.

UCSB took the lead in Saturday’s game in the 72nd minute “after senior forward Ameyawu Muntari sent a free kick into the penalty area from the left wing, where it was met by Jared Vom Steeg who flicked it on to the back post, where junior center back Henry Davies smashed it home on his right foot to score his first career Division I goal,” according to a news release.

Another two Gauchos goals were scored via penalties, with sophomore attacker Finn Ballard McBride and Muntari scoring their sixth and fourth goals of the season, respectively.

The Gauchos sealed their victory with another penalty kick in the 86th minute, with Ameyawu Muntari burying it for his fourth goal of the season.

UCSB will be back home Wednesday to face Irvine. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., and live stats will be available at ucsbgauchos.com. The game will be live streamed on the UCSB Gauchos Stretch Internet portal.

DOS PUEBLOS LOSES FOOTBALL GAME

Pacifica beat the Dos Pueblos football team 61-17 Saturday.

The Chargers were behind 7-14 at the end of the first quarter of the home game. And the story stayed the same after that: 10-28 at halftime and 17-41 at the end of the third period, in Pacifica’s favor.

But the Chargers had their moments in the sun.

Senior running back Cameron Lee and junior wide receiver Dylan Orquiola made the two touchdowns for Dos Pueblos. Junior kicker Greg Tripathi scored two extra points and a 39-yard field goal, according to a news release.

Dos Pueblos is now 0-1 for league play and 2-4 for the season.

email: dmason@newspress.com