SPORTS ROUNDUP

Football schedule shakeup has Dons making stadium debut tonight

Santa Barbara High will play its first football game at Peabody Stadium in nearly 4½ years tonight in a scheduling shakeup caused by COVID-19 protocols.

Athletic director Todd Heil announced Wednesday night that Friday’s football game against Cabrillo was canceled due to a positive test within the Conquistadores’ program.

The Dons, who lost their season opener last week at Santa Ynez, arranged a game with Hueneme for tonight at 7 o’clock. The Vikings needed an opponent after their contest at Carpinteria was canceled because of a positive test within the Warriors’ program.

Peabody Stadium, which was reconstructed at a cost of $39 million, has not played host to a football game since Oct. 7, 2016. Groundbreaking for the new facility was conducted on Aug. 23, 2017.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

JESSUP 9-2, WESTMONT 5-8

John Jensen hit two of the Warriors’ five home runs in the second game of a baseball double-header as the Warriors split Wednesday’s two contests as well as the four-game series against William Jessup at Russ Carr Field.

Jensen belted a three-run homer during a four-run second inning and also hit the first of three consecutive home runs in the fourth as the Warriors powered their way to an 8-2 victory.

Westmont (22-15, 15-7 Golden State Athletic Conference) lost to Jessup (18-16, 10-11) in the opener, 9-5.

Daniel Netz’s solo homer ignited the second-inning and Jensen followed with a three-run shot later in the inning.

Jensen added a solo shot in the fourth. It was followed in consecutive at-bats with homers by Alex Stufft and Simon Reid. Jensen leads the Warriors with 12 homers on the season, while Stufft, Netz and Reid all have six.

Reid, who went 6-for-8 on the day, triggered Westmont’s final rally in the sixth with his second double of the game. Andrew Bayard capped the scoring with an RBI single.

Ryan Humphreys (4-3) earned the pitching win, allowing just three hits and two runs with five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. The Warriors also got scoreless relief from Carlos Moreno and Kyle Osterhage before Haw came in to get the final out in the seven-inning game.

Stufft hit a two-run homer in the third inning of the opener, but Jessup scored three runs in the fourth, fifth and eighth innings to pull away.

Reid had three hits in the first game while Stufft, Haw and Brady Renck had two apiece.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

UCSB 3, UC IRVINE 1

Ryan Wilcox scored 21 kills in 28 swings with an attack percentage of .643 to lead the third-ranked Gauchos to a 25-17, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19 victory at Robertson Gym.

Randy DeWeese added 15 kills and a team-high four blocks while Roy McFarland had 12 kills for UCSB (8-4, 4-3 Big West Conference). The Gauchos out-hit the Anteaters .375 to .284, with setter Casey McGarry notching team-high totals of 46 assists and nine digs.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

UCSB 6, CAL ST. FULLERTON 1

Elizabeta Volodko combined with Lise Sentenac for a 7-5 win on court one to clinch the doubles point and also pulled out a tiebreaker at No. 1 singles to lead the Gauchos (4-3, 3-0 Big West Conference) to their third-straight victory at the Rec Center Courts.

Volodko defeated Fullerton’s Misaki Kobayashi 7-5, 5-7, 5-10 in the featured singles match. UCSB’s Marta Gonzalez Balbe also earned a split-set win at No. 6 singles, edging Juliette Daries 6-3, 4-6, 10-6. Fullerton drops to 7-5 overall and 1-2 in the Big West.

BOYS SOCCER

DOS PUEBLOS 3, SANTA MARIA 2

Seba Dupont scored two goals to rally the Chargers from a 2-1, halftime deficit in their season-opening win at Santa Maria.

“Our goalkeeper, Kylan Johnson, made a couple of fantastic flying saves to really keep us in the game early on and deserves to be called man of the match,” coach Matt York said.

GIRLS TENNIS

DOS PUEBLOS 15, LOMPOC 3

Alessa Somer won all 18 of her games to sweet three singles sets in the Chargers’ road win.

Olivia Simon won her three sets for DP, Kate Scherz won a pair of 6-0 matches, and Camilla Fonoberov also posted a 6-0 win in singles. Lompoc earned all three of its points in doubles.

BOYS TENNIS

SANTA BARBARA 13, SANTA YNEZ 5

Kai Sherman edged the Pirates’ Noah Thompson at No. 1 singles to lead the Dons to victory in their Channel League opener.

Thompson won his other two matches, but Santa Barbara won six points in singles and seven of the nine doubles points.

DOS PUEBLOS 18, LOMPOC 0

The Chargers opened their season in convincing fashion, with Ryan Belkin leading the sweep from his No. 1 singles position.

DP won 54 of 57 games in singles and 54 of 56 in doubles.

FOOTHILL TECH 12, CARPINTERIA 6

Austin Stone won all three of his singles matches while his brother Max scored two other wins, but the Warriors earned just one other point in their season-opening loss.

Carpinteria’s other victory was notched by the doubles team of Matthew Endow and Troy Zimmerman.

