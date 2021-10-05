SPORTS ROUNDUP

SBCC cross country athletes run despite the heat

It was more than 90 degrees Friday in Moorpark — grueling conditions for a cross-country meet.

But Santa Barbara City College’s cross country athletes persevered.

In the women’s 5K, freshman Luzie Brings placed 38th out of 53 finishers with a time of 25:02 at the WSC Preview Meet, which Moorpark College hosted at Arroyo Vista Community Park.

“Luzie, in her first-ever season of cross country racing — or any sort of run racing — did the best she could given the conditions,” head coach Scott Fickerson said in a news release. “She tried to go out controlled to manage the heat, but still wilted a bit over the course of the 5K race and had to be treated at the end for minor heat exhaustion. Because of these challenges, she did not post her best time of the season, but gained valuable experience as a novice runner.”

In the men’s 4-mile race, the Vaqueros’ Mark Hernandez placed 75th among 87 finishers with a time of 29:10. It was his first race since the Oxnard Invitational several weeks ago.

Even though the Moorpark and Oxnard terrain are similar, Hernandez ran three minutes slower, Fickerson said.

“He ran a smart race, but suffered in the heat to the extent he was weaving a bit in the final stretch and struggling to avoid vomiting over the last mile of the race,” the coach said. “He gave a valiant effort and learned a lot about mental toughness and managing his resources in the heat.”

The cross country runners will head to the Mount SAC Invitational on Oct. 15. Race times will be 10 a.m. for the women and 10:45 a.m. for the men.

SBCC WINS WOMEN’S SOCCER GAME

The Santa Barbara City College women’s soccer team defeated Cuesta 2-0 Saturday night, giving the Vaqueros their first Western State Conference win for this year.

Playing on its home field, the City College team kept its offense going, posting a season high of 25 shots, according to a news release.

In the second minute of the game, sophomore forward Monica Pizano scored a goal off an assist by Alexia Cabral, who scored her own goal in the 37th minute at La Playa Stadium.

Pizano now leads the Vaqueros with five goals for the season and is part of a three-way tie with three assists.

The Vaqueros’ defense allowed only one shot on a Cuesta goal, but Vaqueros goalkeeper Analea Pule made a save.

On Friday, the Vaqueros go back on the road for a 4 p.m. conference match at L.A. Pierce.

UCSB, HAWAI’I TIE IN OVERTIME

UCSB and Hawai’i went into double overtime Sunday, but the women’s soccer game ended with a scoreless draw.

Elise Ziem almost won the game for the Gauchos in the 100th minute, but her shot hit the goal’s crossbar at Waipio Peninsula Stadium on Oahu. During the first overtime, Gauchos’ senior defender Emma Vanderhyden and freshman midfielder O’Callahan Liu recorded shots, according to a news release.

Gauchos junior goalkeeper Evann Smith made six saves in the game.

The Gauchos will be back at UCSB Harder Stadium to take on Cal State Northridge at 7 p.m. Thursday. The game will live-stream at ucsbgauchos.com.

