SPORTS ROUNDUP

Carpinteria defeats Nordhoff 15-3 in girls tennis

The Carpinteria girls tennis team worked hard for its 15-3 victory over Nordhoff Tuesday night.

Coach Charles Bryants said the Citrus Coast League match was actually closer than the score suggested.

“We had a bit of a slow start and really had to fight hard to get through the first round,” Bryants told the News-Press in an email. “Many of the sets were close, but we were able to pull away toward the end for a 5-1 first round lead. But it definitely was not easy.

“We seemed to gain steam and momentum through the next two rounds and played very well,” the coach said.

“In singles, I was really impressed with both Silke Leonard and Zahra Porinsh,” Bryants said. “Silke went 3-0 and was on fire her first round, beating the Rangers’ No. 1 player, 6-1. She looked great and was moving her hard hitting opponent side to side.

“Zahra went 2-0 and had to work hard against the Rangers’ No. 2 player, who was able to get everything back,” Bryants said. “Sometimes you lose patience with those kinds of players, but Zahra stayed the course and was precise with how she finished points.

“Stephanie Gonzalez went 1-0 and looked sharp in her match,” Bryants said.

All three of Carpinteria’s doubles teams won. Natalie Martinez/Ariana Lounsbury, Natalia Perez/Cassandra Maya Prado and Valerie Ojeda/Abbie Delwiche went 2-0, and Ojeda paired up with Nansy Velazquez to go 1-0.

“All were challenged but seemed to win many of the big points and sudden death points,” Bryants said. “We made some of these close sets one-sided because of winning those types of points.

“It was not an easy match for us. We had to work hard, and the Rangers are a talented team,” the coach said. “Overall, I was really happy with how we overcame our slow start and how we seemed to get stronger as the match went on.”

Carpinteria is now 9-4 overall and 5-0 in the Citrus Coast League.

DOS PUEBLOS DEFEATS CABRILLO

The Dos Pueblos volleyball team beat Cabrillo 3-0 Tuesday night.

Scores were 25-10, 25-17 and 25-14.

“We’re at the point in our season where every match is a must-win match for us, so I’m proud of the girls for showing up and getting the job done,” Coach Megan O’Carroll told the News-Press in an email.

“We had some great productivity out of our middle Lily Mires and opposite Makeila Cervantes,” she said. “I want to shout out our block. We’ve been working really hard on that the past few days, and it really showed. Our defense was super scrappy and got up a ton of balls. Overall, super solid effort across the board.”

Portia Sherman made 13 kills, 12 digs, 1 ace and 1 block.

Chloe Hoffman had 15 kills, 12 digs and 3 aces

Erin Curtis made 19 digs and 1 assist.

Natali Flint had 2 kills, 7 digs and 34 assists.

Makeila Cervantes had 6 kills, 4 digs and 1 ace.

Lily Mires had 5 kills and 2 blocks.

Katie Sitolini had 5 digs.

Layla McQuiggan had 3 digs.

The Chargers are now 7-1 for the league and 27-5 overall.

DONS DEFEAT PIRATES

The Santa Barbara girls volleyball team beat Santa Ynez 3-1 in an away game Tuesday night.

Game scores were 20-25, 25-22, 25-17 and 25-20.

“The Pirates played a strong match, and we were a little off our game at the start. But we fought back,” Coach Kristin Hempy told the News-Press in an email.

The Dons’ Shae Delany made 15 kills, 15 digs and 3 aces.

Emma Zuffelato had 16 kills, 14 digs and 2 aces

Carolina Koceman (libero) made 21 digs.

Mary Johnson (Opo) had 6 kills.

Campbell Brown (MB) had 5 blocks.

The Dons will host Lompoc tonight.

SAN MARCOS DEFEAT CABRILLO IN GOLF

The San Marcos girls golf team defeated Cabrillo 283-317 at Sandpiper.

“It was great to see Riley O’Brien earn the match medalist honors, and Campbell Thayer continues to improve,” Coach Sarah Ashton told the News-Press in an email.

“The course played a little differently after that awesome thunderstorm last night, so some of the scores were a little higher than usual, but we enjoyed the beautiful afternoon!” Ashton said.

O’Brien had the match’s lowest score with 50. Fia Torrey scored 54. Stella Ashamalla had 59, and Evelina Erickson and Campbell Taylor each scored 60. Talia Cummings had 64.

Kenslee Martin led Cabrillo with 52, followed by Jessie Mendibles, 55; Izzy Johnson, 68; Isabelle Donovan, 72; and Natalie McCune, 78.

LAGUNA BLANCA BEATS ST. BONAVENTURE

The Laguna Blanca volleyball team beat St. Bonaventure 3-2 Tuesday at the Ventura school.

Game scores were 25-15, 25-21, 23-25, 12-25 and 15-13.

“This group has been working hard all year, and I’m thrilled for them to get their first Tri-Valley League victory,” Coach Jason Donnelly told the News-Press in an email. “They’ve stayed the course and focused on improving daily, and to hang in tonight and play our game was great to see. It was a fantastic team win.”

Lola Hall made 13 kills and 8 digs.

Amelia Fowler had 5 kills, 6 digs and 3 aces.

“Natalie Bianchi stepped in and played great tonight.,” Donnelly said. “She’s a first-year volleyball player and continues to get more and more comfortable out there on the court and was able to make some key plays at the net for us.”

“The girls executed the game plan really well tonight. We served tough all night long and got them out of system,” the coach said. “Jacqueline Richardson had a particularly great night from the service line. She had two aces but more importantly had a number of long service runs throughout the night and was clutch in the fifth game.”

Laguna Blanca plays at 6:30 tonight at Foothill Tech.

email: dmason@newspress.com