SPORTS ROUNDUP

SBCC volleyball team continues winning streak

Riley O’Brien does some putting at hole 7 in Ojai during San Marcos’ game against Royal High School. O’Brien has consistently done well for San Marcos this season.

The Santa Barbara City College women’s volleyball team won its eighth match in a row Wednesday, defeating Ventura in three sets at the SBCC Sports Pavillion.

Game scores were 26-24, 25-21 and 25-21.

The Vaqueros, who are ranked No. 7 in the state, are now 13-2 overall and 2-0 for the Western State Conference.

“I’m extremely proud of how we played against a solid Ventura team that is ranked 17th in the state,” City College head coach Kat Niksto said in a news release. “Our middles, Paige Rudi and Karoline Ruiz, were once again dominant, each with a pair of blocks and eight and 10 kills, respectively.”

Freshman hitter Bella Johnson led all players with 11 kills. Lily Krongold and Caroline McCarty made 5 and 4 kills, respectively.

Libero Jacelin Mckie went for more 20 digs for the fourth time this year, posting a match high of 23. She now has 255 for the year — the third highest number in the Western State Conference.

Setter Emma Crabbe recorded her team-leading seventh double-double of the season with 38 assists and 15 digs.

The Vaqueros’ winning streak is its longest one since the team won 13 straight in 2017.

City College will try to extend the streak to nine straight wins when it plays at Rio Hondo at 6 tonight.

ROYAL DEFEATS SAN MARCOS

Royal High School beat San Marcos 256-270 Wednesday in Ojai.

Riley O’Brien led San Marcos with 50, followed by Stella Ashamalla with 52; Fia Torrey, 54; Evelina Erickson, 54; Sadi Adams, 57; and Campbell Thayer, 58.

FOOTBALL ACTION

KZSB, AM 1290, the News-Press radio station, will air Santa Barbara High School’s home football game against Pacifica live tonight. It will also stream at the same time at AM1290KZSB.com.

Air time is 6:45 p.m.

