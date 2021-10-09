SPORTS ROUNDUP

Carpinteria beats Santa Paula in tennis

The Carpinteria girls tennis team beat Santa Paula 15-3 Thursday in a Citrus Coast League match.

“We had a bit of a different lineup today, but our new combinations in doubles played well together and showed we have some valued depth to our lineup,” Coach Charles Bryants told the News-Press in an email.

“Ariana Lounsbury/Stephanie Ramirez went 3-0 in their first outing together and only dropped one game in the process,” he said. “Both played well and seemed to connect on the court which is sometimes hard to do in new partnerships.

“Nansy Velazquez/Valerie Ojeda and Cassandra Maya Prado/Natalia Perez also swept their doubles,” Bryants said. “Cassandra and Natalia had to earn their last win in a very tight tiebreak in which they came back from triple set point.

“It was good to see them handle the adversity and get challenged throughout the set,” the coach said.

“In singles, Zahra Porinsh and Silke Leonard both posted sweeps on the day,” Bryant said.

“We had a tough workout prior to our practice (on Wednesday), so many of the players were a bit sore and tired. But as soon as they warmed up, they started to play some solid tennis again.”

As of Thursday, Carpinteria was 10-4 overall and 6-0 in league play.

SBCC BEATS ANTELOPE VALLEY IN SOCCER

It all came down to the final minutes, but freshman forward Will Demirkol scored the decisive goal for Santa Barbara City College men’s soccer team.

The Vaqueros defeated visiting Antelope Valley College 2-1 Thursday night.

Demirkol’s winning goal at La Playa Stadium came at the end of a game that was a 1-1 stalemate up to that point. The 2-1 victory was the Vaqueros’ fifth straight win.

City College is now 6-2-2 overall.

CARPINTERIA VOLLEYBALL BEATS FILLMORE

The Carpinteria volleyball team defeated Fillmore on Thursday, a night of victory on the Warriors’ field.

Varsity players beat Fillmore 3-0. Game scores were 25-15, 25-17 and 25-17.

The JV team defeated Fillmore 2-0 (27-25 and 25-23).

“Senior outside hitter Alex Zapata led the Warrior offense with 12 kills and 3 aces, along with junior outside hitter Ainsley Anderson close behind with 9 kills and 3 aces,” Head Coach Bret Shellabarger told the News-Press in an email.

Carpinteria will head to Malibu Monday during its final week of league play.

SANTA YNEZ BEATS SAN MARCOS IN GIRLS GOLF

The Santa Ynez girls golf team defeated San Marcos 265-270 Thursday.

The Pirates’ Emily Ruiz had the close match’s lowest score: 45. Other Pirates and their scores were Mackenzie Phelan, 47; Alison Swanitz, 56; Kylee Johnson, 59; and Sierra Freedman, 69.

San Marcos Coach Sarah Ashton noted a few of the close match’s highlights for the Royals.

“Riley O’Brien again posted our team’s low score for the third time this week,” Ashton told the News-Press in an email.

O’Brien’s score was 48, followed by Stella Ashamalla, 51; Fia Torrey, 53; Talia Cummings, 58; Evelina Erickson, 60; and Campbell Thayer, 61.

“Freshman Talia Cummings did a nice job playing a new course, this was also her PR (personal record),” the coach said. “Sophomore Fia Torrey chipped in on hole 6 and had only 16 putts.”

On Monday, San Marcos will play Lompoc at Muni.

SANTA BARBARA GIRLS GOLF DEFEATS LOMPOC

Santa Barbara defeated Lompoc 274-290 in girls golf Thursday at La Purisima Golf Course.

At the Lompoc course, the Dons’ Riley Malmsten and Jasmine Zukor tied as co-medalists with the game’s lowest score, 51.

Other Dons and their scores were Ella Arce, 56; Lauren Fitzgerald, 58; and Maizie McKnight, 58.

“Senior Riley Malmsten and sophomore Jasmine Zukor put together solid rounds on a chilly, wet day at a challenging course,” Coach Ryan Throop told the News-Press in an email. “ Riley birdied hole 8 and parred holes 1 and 3.

“Jasmine was the medalist for the fourth time this season,” Throop said.

Santa Barbara is now 8-4 overall and 5-3 in the Channel League. The Dons will play Dos Pueblos Tuesday.

