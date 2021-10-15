SPORTS ROUNDUP

Santa Ynez defeats Cabrillo in water polo

The Santa Ynez boys water polo team won its final home game Wednesday against Cabrillo 12-7.

Landon Lassahn led the Pirates with 5 goals, followed by Addison Hawkins and Gunnar Johnson with two goals each. Joel Pakulski, Cristian Sotelo and Mason Murphy scored 1 each.

“Gunnar Johnson (4 saves) and Hale Durbiano (1 save) split time in the goal,” Head Coach Jake Kalkowski told the News-Press in an email.

The Pirates are now 1-3 in the Channel League and 13-12 overall. The water polo team will take on Cabrillo again during the league tournament on Oct. 26.

CARPINTERIA SPLITS GAMES IN VOLLEYBALL

Carpinteria’s Frosh-Soph volleyball team defeated Nordhoff 2-1 Wednesday night.

Game scores were 25-20, 19-25 and 15-12.

Carpinteria’s JV and varsity volleyball teams lost to Nordhoff, 1-2 and 0-3 respectively.

The JV scores were 1-2: 25-19, 14-25 and 4-15. The varsity scores were 0-3: 22-25, 9-25, 19-25.

The Warriors’ senior outside hitter Alex Zapata led the team’s stats with 7 kills, 2 blocks and 3 aces.

“Junior outside hitter Ainslee Anderson was right on her heels with 7 kills and 3 aces too,” Head Coach Bret Shellabarger told the News-Press in an email.

“The Carpinteria Warriors will look forward to joining the CIF playoff schedule next week in hopes to advance past the first round,” the coach said.

