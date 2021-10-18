SPORTS ROUNDUP

Rio Mesa beats DP

The trip from Oxnard was worth it for the Rio Mesa football team, who defeated Dos Pueblos 36-3 Friday night.

The teams were tied 3-3 at the end of the first quarter. The Royals’ three points came when junior kicker Greg Tripathi made a 43-yard field goal.

But that was the last time the Royals scored, and Rio Mesa continued to rack up points. At the end of the half, Rio Mesa was ahead 17-3.

By the end of the third quarter, Rio Mesa extended its lead to 30-3.

That said, Dos Pueblos made its share of accomplishments.

In addition to Tripathi’s impressive field goal, he achieved 240 combined kicking yards.

Senior running back Cameron Lee had 168 combined rushing and kick return yards.

Fumble recoveries were made by junior linebacker Cori Kazzi and senior linebacker Adrian Valdez.

And Rio Mesa’s attempt for an extra point was blocked by Dos Pueblos’ senior safety Eric Roldan.

The Royals are now 0-3 in league play and 2-6 overall.

DOS PUEBLOS SUCCEEDS IN CROSS COUNTRY

The Dos Pueblos girls cross country team placed first Saturday at the 52nd annual Dos Pueblos Invitational.

Long Beach Poly placed second in the girls’ competition.

The Dos Pueblos boys team placed second, losing to first-place winner Long Beach Poly.

Other teams included Bishop Diego, Santa Ynez, Lompoc, Cabrillo, Providence, Rio Mesa, Foothill Tech, Cate, Laguna Blanca, Flintridge and Sacred Heart.

“Today was an extremely warm day for the runners,” Coach Nash Jimenez told the News-Press in an email. “We really appreciate all the schools that showed up and made the DPI a successful event. Dos Pueblos runners represented the school well today, but we have work to do before we head to Mt. SAC next weekend and face big competition.”

Coach Jen Brown expressed her thanks to the first responders for their efforts with the Alisal Fire. “We are not only thankful for the ability to host a fun race for all the runners and spectators today, but we are grateful for the safety of our community.”

email: dmason@newspress.com