SPORTS ROUNDUP

Laguna Blanca loses to Foothill Tech

Foothill Tech defeated Laguna Blanca Tuesday at Ventura College in a 10-8 girls tennis match that was decided by the final round.

Laguna Blanca Coach Rob Cowell praised Laguna Doubles Duo Katherine Ball and Grace Trautwein, who “pulled out a huge 3-0 on the day (the team’s first against Foothill).

“Danica Damiani and Caroline Kenny had a big win (7-5) over the Foothill No. 1 team who were a very tough team to beat,” Coach Cowell told the News-Press in an email. “On the singles side, Mina Yazadzhiev won all 3 of her singles matches, earning the Owls crucial points. Senior No. 2 singles player for the Owls, Madeleine Nicks, won a huge match against Foothill’s No. 2.”

SAN MARCOS DEFEATS DOS PUEBLOS

San Marcos boys defeated Dos Pueblos 8-5 Tuesday in boys water polo.

The match was tied 2-2 after the first period, but San Marcos took the lead at the half 5-3, then 6-4 after the third quarter.

email: dmason@newspress.com