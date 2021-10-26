SPORTS ROUNDUP

San Marcos places ninth at water polo tournament

The San Marcos boys water polo team finished ninth in the top division at the Steve Pal Memorial Tournament in Villa Park.

San Marcos beat Santiago (Corona) 15-13 and Westlake 10-6 Saturday after losing 10-5 to Santa Margarita and 13-6 to Vista.

The Royals’ record has improved to 16-11 overall. The team is now 3-1 in league play.

In an email to the News-Press, Coach Peter Sukavivatana cited great performances by Hank Jessup, Nic Prentice and Chris Vannier.

San Marcos will play at 2:45 p.m. today at Santa Barbara High School as part of the Channel League tournament.

DOS PUEBLOS LOSES TO SERRANO

Serrano defeated Dos Pueblos 3-2 Saturday in volleyball action.

Scores during the non-league competition were 25-19, 22-25, 29-31, 25-19 and 12-15.

“I’m incredibly proud of the way our girls fought for every single point tonight,” Coach Megan O’Carroll told the News-Press in an email. “Some nights things just don’t fall in our favor, and that’s definitely what happened tonight.

“The girls showed heart and fought all the way down to the last point,” the coach said. “We were serving tough and taking big swings.”

The Chargers’ Portia Sherman made 24 kills and 20 digs.

Chloe Hoffman had 28 kills, 2 aces and 11 digs.

Natali Flint made 54 assists.

Erin Curtis made 13 digs.

“I’m super sad our season came to an end,” O’Carroll said. “I still feel like we had work to do, but I refuse to live in the ‘what if’s.’ I’m leaving the gym with so much pride and love in my heart for my 17 amazing players. What a season we had.”

