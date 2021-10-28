SPORTS ROUNDUP

Carpinteria tennis players make it to semifinals

Carpinteria High School athletes Zahra Porinsh, Silke Leonard, Natalia Perez, Natalie Martinez, Abbie Delwiche and Valerie Ojeda have something in common.

They all did well when their school hosted the Citrus Coast League Girls Tennis Tournament on Tuesday. Well enough to make it into the semifinals.

In the singles’ first round, No. 6 seed Porinsh beat No. 11 seed Jaquelin Paniagua of Santa Paula, 8-0

In quarterfinals, No. 4 seed Leonard defeated No. 5 seed Sofia Moreno of Nordhoff, 6-0, 7-5.

Also in the quarterfinals, Porinsh beat No. 3 seed Kate Seery of Nordhoff), 6-2 , 6-1.

In the semifinals, No. 1 seed Jaz Abbey of Malibu defeated Leonard 6-0, 6-0, and No. 2 seed Sofia Berglund of Malibu beat Porinsh 6-2, 6-2.

The third place singles match will be played at 3:30 today at Carpinteria with the Warriors’ Leonard taking on her teammate Porinsh. Malibu’s players Jazz Abbey and Sofia Berglund will play each other today in the finals at Malibu.

In the doubles’ first round, No. 5-seed Perez/Martinez of Carpinteria beat No. 12 seed Irelynn McCormick/Cassidy Gaston of Nordhoff, 8-1

In the doubles’ quarterfinals, Perez/Martinez beat No. 4 seed Noemy Navarro/Julieta Ramirez of Hueneme, 6-7, 6-2, 10-5. And No. 2 seed Delwiche/Ojeda of Carpinteria defeated No. 7-seed Martiza Campos/Ashlin Rodriguez of Fillmore 6-0, 6-2.

In the semifinals, No. 6 seed Maxine Kelly/Galen Selbert of Malibu beat No. 2 seed Delwiche/Ojeda, 7-5, 6-2. And No. 1 see Lasky/Carroll of Malibu defeated Perez/Martinez 6-1, 6-0.

Carpinteria tennis players will now play for third place in the tournament with Perez/Martinez taking on their teammates Delwiche/Ojeda at 3:30 today at Carpinteria. Meanwhile, Lasky/Carroll will play their Malibu teammates Kelly/Selbert today in Malibu.

“Overall I thought our Carpinteria girls played well,” Coach Charles Bryants told the News-Press in an email. “Zahra Porinsh had a little redemption against Kate Seery from Nordhoff, who had beat her last week.

“Zahra played really well, hit with confidence and had a lot more fire in her game today,” Bryants said. “Silke Leonard played well beating Nordhoff’s strongest singles player before she ran into the No. 1 seed Jaz Abbey from Malibu, who was just playing at a different level.

“In doubles, Abbie Delwiche/Valerie Ojeda had a strong opening match and a good start in the semifinals before running out of steam. Our girls were up in the first set, but then the Malibu duo put it in another gear to seal the win. Natalia Perez/Natalie Martinez had a good opening set before getting tested in the quarterfinal round. They too played well before they came across a very experienced Malibu tandem.”

BISHOP DIEGO GIRLS TENNIS

Bishop Diego tennis athletes Isabela Petraitis Robles and Olivia Van Wingerden attended the League Finals Tuesday at Villanova.

“Isabela Petraitis Robles and Olivia Van Wingerden had won: 8-4 in the first round against Villanova No. 2 Monica Munoz and Tiffany Njoroge,” Coach Natlee Hapeman told the News-Press in an email. “Isabela and Olivia worked hard to close the middle. Their communication was working, and their net work was well played.

“They moved on to Providence No.1 Jane Krautman and Mia Vanderer and lost 0-8. I am so proud of them for leaving it all out on the court today. What a great end to the season.”

KZSB’S FOOTBALL BROADCASTS

KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station, will broadcast two football games this weekend.

Friday night, it will be Bishop Diego at Camarillo, with the winner claiming the Camino League Championship. On-air time is 6:45 p.m.

Saturday’s game is Antelope Valley College at Santa Barbara City College,

In addition to airing on AM 1290, the games will be broadcast on am1290kzsb.com and newspress.com.

email: dmason@newspress.com