SPORTS ROUNDUP

Dons soar at cross country championships

COURTESY PHOTO

The Dons had a great day at Wednesday’s Santa Barbara County championships for boys cross country. From left are Oliver Levine, Colten McToldridge, Andreas Dybdahl, Xan Tassos, Drew DeLozier, Blaise Snow, Bode Andrulaitis and Coach Olivia Perdices.

The Dons led a Santa Barbara sweep Wednesday of the Santa Barbara County championships for boys cross country.

Santa Barbara High School scored 42 points, followed by Dos Pueblos with 69 and San Marcos with 71.

Rabbit Barnes of Midland was the individual winner with 15:25, followed by Jacob Snodgress of San Marcos with 15:40 and Blaise Snow of Santa Barbara in 15:42.

Other Santa Barbara scorers were Oliver Levine (4-15:56), Andreas Dybdahl (7-16:11), Xan Tassos (14-16:44), Colten McToldridge (18-16:53) and Bode Andrulaitis (21-16:57).

“I’m proud of these boys,” Coach Olivia Perdices told the News-Press in an email. “They really were all in it together for that team championship. We were definitely running on some tired legs out there after Mt. SAC on Saturday. The extra day for the teams that ran Friday doesn’t sound like much, but it makes a big difference in terms of recovery. “

The Santa Barbara High School girls placed sixth with 145 points. The Dons’ Ridley DeSoto led the way in 17th place at 20:50.

The rest of the Santa Barbara scorers were Mackenna Show (24-21:37), Madeleine Van Bebber(28-21:50), Belen Catalan Jaimes (28-21:53) and Greta Mixon (52-24:03).

“Ridley has really stepped up as a leader for us this season and just continues improving,” Perdices said. “Our top four today were two freshmen and two sophomores, so I really like where we’re headed going into the league finals next week.”

DONS WIN IN VOLLEYBALL

The Santa Barbara High School girls volleyball team defeated California High School 3-0 in Whittier Wednesday.

Scores were 25-19, 25-16 and 25-20.

The Dons will advance Saturday to the semifinals.

During Wednesday’s match, Santa Barbara athlete Shae Delany made 18 kills and 17 digs

Campbell Brown had 5 kills, 5 blocks and 4 digs.

Gracie Meinzer made 10 kills, 15 assists, 3 blocks and 4 digs.

Emma Zuffelato had 10 kills and 9 digs.

Annie Knecht had 11 assists and 6 digs

Carolina Koceman made 25 digs.

“As our stats show, our offense and defensive strengths were very spread out,” Coach Kristin Hempy told the News-Press in an email. “It’s always great to see so many players with high stat numbers. it shows that we are diversifying our offense and presenting a strong front overall on defense.

“I’m really proud of how the girls played together as a team,” the coach continued. “We came out having to shake off another long bus ride, but we picked our energy up and worked hard against a very scrappy and good defensive team in the California Condors. We look forward to Saturday night!”

DOS PUEBLOS BEATS SANTA YNEZ

The Dos Pueblos boys water polo team defeated Santa Ynez 13-6 Wednesday at the latter’s campus.

The Chargers were ahead 3-2 after the first quarter, then extended the lead to 8-4 at the half. Dos Pueblos was ahead at the end of the third period 11-4.

The Chargers’ Jaden Moore made 2 goals, 1 assist and multiple steals.

Brody Luke had 3 goals, 1 assist, 1 steal and 1 field block

“We played very well,” Coach Bryan Snyder told the News-Press in an email. “Offensively and defensively we were clicking, and it showed in the result.”

Snyder said he was “very happy with how we played the past two days in the league tournament. We will look forward to when the CIF Division 1 brackets come out and see who we draw.”

KZSB’S FOOTBALL BROADCASTS

KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station, will broadcast two football games this weekend.

Tonight, it’s Bishop Diego at Camarillo, with the winner claiming the Camino League Championship. Air time is 6:45.

Saturday’s game is Antelope Valley College at Santa Barbara City College. Air time is 5:45 p.m.

In addition to airing on AM 1290, the games will be broadcast on am1290kzsb.com and newspress.com.

