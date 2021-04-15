SPORTS ROUNDUP

Perez, Elizalde combine on one-hitter as Dons edge Royals 1-0 in Channel League pitcher’s duel

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTO

Santa Barbara High’s Jordan Harris beats the throw home to San Marcos catcher Joaquin Sandoval in the sixth inning to score the only run in the Dons’ 1-0 baseball victory over the Royals.

Juan Perez’s stiff back was sturdy enough to carry Santa Barbara High to a 1-0 baseball victory at San Marcos on Wednesday.

The junior lefthander pitched a one-hitter with seven strikeouts over five innings in a pitcher’s duel against Division 1 college recruits Chase Hoover and Henry Manfredonia.

“We weren’t sure he was going to go today, (but) Juan’s got a lot of confidence,” Santa Barbara coach Steve Schuck said. “He lives off the plate, in and out, and he didn’t give them too many hittable balls.

“We had to pull him because he’s got a back issue, or else he would’ve gone out in the sixth. But we’ve got confidence in Erick (Elizalde), too. We got him that one-run lead and he pitched like he had a 10-run lead.”

Elizalde, who got both of Santa Barbara’s hits, retired the Royals’ last six batters to earn the save. His one-out single in the sixth moved Jordan Harris into scoring position and Vince Gamberdella scored him with a sacrifice fly to left field for the game’s only run.

“We moved him to the three-hole,” Schuck said of Elizalde. “Those two pitchers out there (Hoover and Manfredonia), don’t shake a stick at them. They’re pretty damned good.

“We just got fortunate. We got runners on and a sac fly, but those guys pretty much shut us down, too.”

Perez and Elizalde got some strong defensive support in the errorless game. Right fielder Wyatt Hastings made a sliding catch of Aidan Mandel’s slicing fly ball in the first and he ran down another by Joaquin Sandoval in the fourth.

“Wyatt is a gazelle out there,” Schuck said.

Harris also made four consecutive plays at shortstop which included a diving, back-handed catch of Sandoval’s line drive to start the seventh.

The Royals’ only threat came in the fourth when Nicky Fell walked, was sacrificed to second by Mandel and took third on a two-out single by Manfredonia — their only hit of the game. But Perez struck out the next batter to begin a string of 10 consecutive outs.

“That’s the type of game that people in the stands don’t really want to see, but we as head coaches and teams, we love that,” Royals’ coach Wes Ghan-Gibson said. “That pushes our team a lot.

“I thought the Santa Barbara pitchers did awesome. They attacked us all day … And credit their shortstop. He made some great plays at the end there.”

DOS PUEBLOS 21, SANTA YNEZ 3

Jackson Greaney hit three doubles and drove in seven runs in the Chargers’ victory. Greg Marmo added a pair of doubles, Josh Brennen scored four runs and Braiden Ringer had three RBIs on two hits for DP (6-3, 2-0 Channel League).

PREP SOFTBALL

DOS PUEBLOS 9, SANTA YNEZ 3

Jessica Reveles went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Chargers’ victory.

CARPINTERIA 11, BISHOP DIEGO 6

Amarisse Camargo hit three doubles and two singles to power the Warriors’ win.

PREP TRACK

SANTA BARBARA VS. DOS PUEBLOS

The Dons defeated the Chargers 91-32 in the girls’ meet and 89-29 in the boys competition.

Zia Frausto and Mila Speer each won four events for the Dons. Frausto won the 100 meters (13.31), 200 meters (27.97) and led off both winning relays. Speer ran on the 4×100 relays and won the long jump (16-1), triple jump (32-5) and high jump (4-7).

The boys got three wins from Blaise Winston. He took the 400 meters (54.34), 300 hurdles (43.93) and the high jump in a personal best 6-0. Drew DeLozier, Amir Walton and Davis Flanagin each added a pair of wins.

De Lozier took the 800 meters (208.09) and 1600 meters (444.39). Both personal bests. Walton won the long jump (17-11.5) and triple jump in a personal best 38-10. Flanagin took the sprint double winning the 100 meters (12.16)and 200 meters (25.19).

GIRLS TENNIS

DOS PUEBLOS 10, SAN MARCOS 8

The doubles team of Cami Chou and Chloe Harrah won all three of their sets while pulling out a crucial 7-5 victory against the Royals’ No. 1 team to lead the Chargers in their Channel League showdown.

DP (3-1) also got a pair of singles wins from Kate Scherz.

“Besides being a tennis player, she competes in varsity soccer, runs weekend races, and is an all-around, standout athlete,” coach Laura Housinger said. “She really stepped up.”

BOYS TENNIS

SAN MARCOS 12, DOS PUEBLOS 6

The Royals went 5-1 in the final round to pull away for their win at Dos Pueblos.

Masato Perera won all three of his sets by 6-0 scores. Jed Greenwald also went 3-0 while edging No. 1 Charger Will Steinberg, 6-4, in the final round. San Marcos, 4-0 in the Channel League, earned a 5-4 edge in doubles sets.

SANTA YNEZ 17, LOMPOC 1

Luke Lockhart won all three of his singles matches by 6-0 scores to lead the Pirates (4-3, 2-2 Channel League) to victory.

GIRLS SOFTBALL

SAN MARCOS 23, SANTA BARBARA 3

Pitcher Allie Fryklund retired the Dons’ last 15 batters — 12 by strikeouts — and went 4-for-4 at the plate with four runs scored to lead the Royals to their victory. San Marcos (3-2) also got two hits apiece from Gigi Gritt and Kamilah Morales.

GIRLS SWIMMING

SAN MARCOS 113, WESTLAKE 73

The Royals swept the first three places in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke to pull away to victory in their season-opening duel meet.

Madi Sparre won both the 200 and 500 free while Holland Woodhouse captured both the 100 back and 200 individual medley. First-year diver Malia Yim won the 1-meter event with a score of 220.30.

BOYS GOLF

SANTA YNEZ 244, LOMPOC 315

Marcelo Andrade shot a 44 and Nolan McClurg came in at 45 for nine holes on the River Course at Alisal to help the Pirates overcome the medalist score of 41 shot by the Braves’ Adam Beck.

GIRLS GOLF

SANTA YNEZ 266, LOMPOC 362

Bridget Callaghan’s 49 led the Pirates to their victory in the nine-hole match on the River Course at Alisal.

BOYS BASKETBALL

ST. JOSEPH 78, SANTA BARBARA 58

Miles Thompson and Erik Strandburg scored 16 points apiece but the Dons couldn’t overcome a strong first half by the highly ranked Knights on Tuesday night.

BOYS SOCCER

SAN MARCOS 1, SANTA YNEZ 0

Caden Vom Steeg scored the game-winner for the Royals in the 10th minute of the second half on a pass from Sergio Diaz, improving their records to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Channel League. San Marcos will visit Santa Barbara today.

email: mpatton@newspress.com