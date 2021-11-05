SPORTS ROUNDUP

Carpinteria defeats Bellflower 12-6 in girls tennis

The Carpinteria girls tennis team advanced to the Division 4 second round of CIF by beating Bellflower, 12-6, on Wednesday.

Coach Charles Bryants noted the team had a strong day in singles.

“Zahra Porinsh and Silke Leonard led us with solid sweeps,” Bryants told the News-Press in an email. “They are starting to encounter players with a bit more ‘game’ than they have seen lately but they are also responding and adjusting well. They have shown a lot of maturity in how they have been playing lately.

“Neida Garcia went 1-2 but is really starting to find her groove again and at just the right time,” Bryants said.

“In doubles, Natalia Perez/Valerie Ojeda swept their three sets and fought off a determined No. 3 Buccaneer tandem who made a strong comeback against them,” the coach said. “They are starting to gel which is great to see out of a new partnership.

“Ariana Lounsbury/Natalie Martinez went 2-1,” Bryants said. “They played well but faced a red hot No. 1 duo in the third round. Our girls tried everything but just fell to a stronger team.

“And although they did not win, I was very impressed with the hustle and desire of Stephanie Gonzalez/Nansy Velasquez,” the coach continued. “They were moving well and never gave up on a ball. I was very happy with their spirit and effort!”

Carpinteria hosts Chino today.

DOS PUEBLOS DEFEATS OAK PARK

The Dos Pueblos girls tennis team beat Oak Park by two games in a close match Wednesday.

“Singles wins by Kate Scherz and Ellie Triplett got the Chargers 4 points total,” Coach Laurie Housinger told the News-Press in an email about the away match. “Doubles wins by Taryn Sager/Saned Crespo, Sophia Fenkner/Olivia Simon and Romy Greenwald/Adriel Amador got the Chargers 5 total points.

“We were tied and close in every round for this CIF match,” Housinger said. “The team really worked together to get as many points as possible to take us to a win by two games.”

Dos Pueblos will play round two on its own courts today.

