SPORTS ROUNDUP

Carpinteria sinks Downing in water polo

The Downing Vikings proved to be no match for the Carpinteria Warriors boys water polo team.

The team extended its season by beating Downing 13-6 in the CIF semi-final round, played at Santa Barbara High School before a big crowd of Warrior fans.

“Warriors junior Justin Main had the hot hand early, scoring three first quarter goals to get his team out to a 4-2 lead,” Coach Jon Otsuki told the News-Press in an email. “Main’s hat trick included a high arcing lob, a rifled shot from 7 meters away and a hard cross cage shot.

“The team put constant pressure on the opposition, outscoring the visiting Vikings every quarter 4-2, 2-1, 3-1 and 4-2,” Otsuki said.

“The Warriors executed well the entire contest,” the coach continued. “On the offensive side, Downey double teamed the Warriors 2 meter player and top scorer Asher Smith, but the Warriors created opportunities by setting screens, moved the ball well on the perimeter and found openings by driving.

“Defensively the Carpinterians were quick to drop back to help each other and anticipated potential shot attempts the entire game,” Otsuki said. “Tactical Coach Stephen Kim had the boys ready for anything, keeping the opposition to six goals is the evidence.”

Asher Smith led all scorers with four goals, followed by Main with three and Zach Isaac with two.

Coby Gonzales, Reyn Clayton, Mateo Handall and goalie Jacob Taff scored one point each.

The No. 1 seed division 5 Warriors move on to the finals to face the No. 2 seed Burbank Bulldogs this Saturday at the Woollett Aquatic Center in Irvine.

FOOTBALL BROADCASTS

KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station, will broadcast two football games this weekend.

Tonight it’s Newport Harbor High School Sailors at Santa Barbara High School Golden Tornado in the CIF-SS Division 6 Playoffs-Quarterfinals. Air time is 6:45 p.m. (You can see photos from tonight’s game in Saturday’s News-Press.)

Santa Barbara is 8-3, 3-2 in the Channel League and is ranked No. 9 in the CIF-SS Division 6 Rankings and No. 2 in MaxPreps Santa Barbara County Regional Rankings.

Newport Harbor is 4-7, 2-3 in the Sunset League, and is ranked No. 5 in the CIF-SS Division 6 Rankings.

On Saturday, KZSB AM 1290 will broadcast the action when the Santa Monica College Corsairs visit the Santa Barbara City College Vaqueros. Air time is 12:45 p.m.

Santa Barbara City College is 5-3, 2-2 in the American Pacific League and is ranked No. 33 in the CCCSIA State Poll. Santa Monica College is 3-4, 1-2 in the American Pacific League.

In addition to airing on KZSB, both games will air at am1290kzsb.com and newspress.com.

