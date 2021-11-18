SPORTS ROUNDUP

Carpinteria wins first round of water polo championships

Carpinteria won its first round Tuesday of the 2021 CIF SoCal Boys Water Polo Championships – Division III tournament.

The Warriors defeated the Eagle Rock Eagles, the CIF semi-finalist from the Los Angeles section, 18-9 at Carpinteria Community Pool.

“Typical Warrior style got out to a fast start and never let off the throttle,” Coach Jon Otsuki told the News-Press. “They led 5-1 at the end of the first quarter then turned in another 6-1 second quarter to lead 11-2 at the halftime break.

“Mateo Handall and Reyn Clayton each had great stat lines for this game,” Otsuki said. “Senior team captain Handall had two field blocks and two steals and three goals while senior counterpart Clayton had one field block and two steals and scored three goals of his own.

“Junior Justin Main also collected a field block, two steals and two goals scored,” Otsuki said. “Others helping in the scoring event was Asher Smith with a game high of five goals, Coby Gonzales with three and Zach Isaac notched two goals to round out the scoring.

“Jacob Taff recorded five blocked shots for the evening,” Otsuki said.

The Warriors will continue to hold home pool advantage as they advance to the semifinals today.

DOS PUEBLOS DEFEATS BUENA

The Dos Pueblos girls water polo team defeated Buena 16-6 Tuesday in a home match to start its season.

The Goleta team was ahead of the visitors from Ventura 6-1 at the end of the first quarter and expanded the lead to 12-3 by the end of the half, then 15-4 by the end of the third period, Coach Christopher Lee told the News-Press in an email.

The Chargers’ Ava Bennett, a junior, made five goals and two assists.

Another junior, Athena Wigo, scored two goals.

Franki Court, a freshman, made four goals and four assists.

Another freshman, HanaLora Abel, made two goals, two assists and five steals.

Anikka Kuhm, a senior, made one goal, one assist and four steals.

Another senior, Isabella Moore, made two goals and four steals.

And freshman goalie Megan Garner made five blocks, four assists and two steals.

Dos Pueblos is 1-0 overall and hasn’t competed yet in league matches.

BISHOP DIEGO BEATS SANTA YNEZ

The Bishop Diego boys basketball team won the first game of its season over Santa Ynez, 61-54, in a game the coach described as close.

“The Cardinals were able to take a 36-26 point lead at the half,” Coach James Coronado told the News-Press about Tuesday’s game. “With streaky shooting and timely defense they held a slim 3-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

“I felt our effort was there, but we definitely looked like it was our first game. We left some plays out there tonight, but we’ll take a win any time we can get it,” Coronado said.

Kai Morphy led the way for Bishop with 21 points, and Ty Williams added 19.

“But I credit Kai’s defensive effort and his rebounding more than the scoring,” Coronado said. “When he is playing defense like that, we will be tough to beat even when our shots are not going down.”

Landon Lassahn led Santa Ynez with 24 points, 10 rebounds and three assists, Coach TJ Tyler told the News-Press.

Jackson Ollenburger had 13 points, two blocks and two steals.

Daulton Beard scored five points.

“Diego Torres, Aidan O’Neill and Caleb Cassidy all pitched in with points,” Tyler said. “I’m very proud of my student athletes!! Let’s go, Pirates!”

SANTA BARBARA LOSES TO BUENA

The Buena boys basketball team squeaked by Santa Barbara High School 52-51 Tuesday in an away game.

“We went down early by 11 points before cutting the lead to 1 at halftime,” Coach Corey Adam told the News-Press about the game in Ventura. “We took the lead in the third quarter before falling behind by 4 with 2 minutes left.

“We had several good looks to tie it with under 30 seconds left but were unable to hit a big shot,” Adam said in an email. “Ultimately we had too many turnovers combined with nine of 20 from the charity stripe really did us in. We can’t expect to win games shooting under 50% free throws.

“We came into this game very inexperienced, playing in a tight game like this will really help these guys grow,” the coach continued.

“Junior Devan Stone led us with 12 points despite being saddled with foul trouble early. Sophomore Mikey Denver came on strong in his first varsity action with 10 points and seven rebounds. Senior Blaise Winston chipped in eight points while playing really solid perimeter defense in his first varsity action.”

The Dons will be back in Ventura Friday to play at St. Bonaventure.

email: dmason@newspress.com