SPORTS ROUNDUP

Santa Ynez beats SLO in boys basketball

The Santa Ynez head basketball coach is thrilled with his team’s 66-63 victory Wednesday over San Luis Obispo, which proved a Tiger is no match for a Pirate.

“Great win tonight on the road!!!!” Coach TJ Tyler told the News-Press in an email with many exclamation points.

The Pirates’ Landon Lassahn made 23 points, eight rebounds, one assist and three blocks.

Jackson Ollenburger had 13 points, one rebound, four assists and one block.

Daulton Beard had seven points, seven rebounds and one assist.

“Diego Torres, Aidan O’Neill, Caleb Cassidy and Hale Durbiano all came in and helped in a major way at crunch time with (rebounds, assists, points) great defense intensity. Coaching staff did great making all the necessary changes to lock in the Win!!!” Tyler said.

“I’m very proud of my Student Athletes!!” Tyler said. “Let’s go, Pirates!!”

ARROYO GRANDE BEATS SANTA YNEZ

The Santa Ynez girls soccer team lost 0-5 to Arroyo Grande Wednesday night.

The Pirates faced quite a few obstacles in the first half, Coach Rob Cantrell told the News-Press in an email.

“With a roster of 13 players for the match (due to seven starters not yet able to play due to club commitments until after Thanksgiving) the Pirates gained new experiences in different areas of the pitch,” Cantrell said. “This gave the Eagles some opportunities that they capitalized on early with the first half ending 0-4 in favor of the Eagles.

“In the second half, the Pirates settled in and found their confidence pushing and keeping the ball in the Eagles half for the majority of the period, creating six scoring opportunities.”

Cantrell praised his athletes for their resilience and resolve as they evolved from individual play to team play as the game progressed.

CARPINTERIA ROUTS BESANT HILL

Carpinteria beat Besant Hill 60-31 Wednesday in boys basketball action.

During the varsity game, Matt Garcia led the Warriors.

Kainoa Glasgow had 15 points.

Jared Zapata and Bryan Apizar each scored 10 points, followed by Rodolfo Jimenez with 4 points and Paul Bitters with 3.

NIPOMO BEATS SANTA YNEZ

The Santa Ynez varsity girls basketball team lost to Nipomo 11 to 71.

The Pirates’ Hally Maniscalco and Riley Vannasap both scored 4 points each, and Giszelle Hrehor had 7 rebounds.

“We are definitely in a building/transition year,” Coach Jennifer Rasmussen told the News-Press in an email.

