SPORTS ROUNDUP

Santa Ynez beats Carpinteria in boys basketball game

Santa Ynez went to Carpinteria Tuesday and came home with a 70-40 win in varsity boys basketball.

The Pirates are now 5-1 for the season.

“I’m extremely proud of my team; it was an entire team effort!” Coach TJ Tyler told the News-Press in an email.

The Pirates’ Jackson Ollenburger scored 20 points and made three rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Landon Lassahn scored 19 points and made 15 rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks.

Diego Torres scored 11 points and made three rebounds and two steals.

Caleb Cassidy scored 10 points and made four rebounds and one steal.

The Carpinteria Warriors were led in scoring by Kainoa Glasgow with 20 points.

Israel Samaguy scored eight points.

Bryan Alpizar scored four points and made five rebounds.

Paul Bitters scored four points.

The Santa Ynez Pirates also won the junior varsity game 43-36 and the sophomore/freshman game 47-19.

BISHOP DIEGO DEFEATS NIPOMO

A road trip paid off for Bishop Diego, which beat Nipomo 78-49 Tuesday in boys basketball.

“The Cardinals jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first four minutes of the game and never looked back,” Coach James Coronado told the News-Press in an email. “Our defense led to a lot of offense tonight. When we can defend and share the ball the way we did tonight, I like our chances against anyone.

“It was great to see everyone sharing the ball and our whole bench getting a lot of good minutes,” the coach continued. “Bryan Trejo led the way not only with his defense and ball movement, but it was nice to see him get in a flow with his shooting.

“He sets everyone up so often. I was happy to see him get a few setups and knock them down,” Coronado said. “He is a classic team first player. I felt bad for taking him out so soon.”

Trejo led all scorers with 23 points despite not playing the entire fourth quarter.

Kai Morphy scored 17 points, and Ty Williams added 13.

“Shoutout to Brian Lopez as well for setting the tone with his great defense,” Coronado said. “He does a lot of things that may not show up on the stat sheet, but coaches know the value of his contributions.”

DOS PUEBLOS BEATS WESTLAKE

The Dos Pueblos girls water polo team defeated Westlake 14-12 Tuesday in an away match.

The score was tied at 3 at the end of the first quarter, but the Chargers led 8-6 by the end of the half and were ahead 11-9 when the third period ended.

Athena Wigo, a junior, led the Chargers with five goals and four assists.

HanaLora Abel, a freshman, scored three goals and saw three ejections drawn.

Ava Bennett, a junior, scored three goals and made three steals.

Franki Court, a freshman, made two goals.

Avery Demourkas, a senior, made one goal.

And freshman Megan Garner made five blocks.

With Tuesday’s victory, the Chargers became 2-1 for the season.



DOS PUEBLOS BEATS OXNARD

Fans cheered at home as Dos Pueblos defeated Oxnard 3-1 Tuesday in boys soccer.

“In our first game action with most of our team intact, it was good to be able to play all of our healthy bodies to signify the next chapter of our season,” Coach Matt York told the News-Press in an email. “A few players played their first varsity match, and after some early jitters, we were able to calm down more and play our style of play.

“Junior Bryce Hemman played with much more confidence and spirit in the second half and having Junior Mateo Robledo as a calming and confident influence in the midfield really helped us keep possession and a flow to the game,” York said. “Getting a senior back after a multi-year absence was also great for the coaches/teammates/fans to see when senior David ‘DZ’ Zamora made his return to the field.

“Senior Fred Jones (game MVP) played a strong game for us and got a goal for us at the end of the first half to set us up for the rest of the game,” the coach said. “He took a cross from his teammate and whipped around to finish a low hard shot to the back post. He also played multiple positions for us the rest of the way and was instrumental in our being able to hold the possession throughout.”

CARPINTERIA BEATS LA REINA HIGH

The Carpinteria girls soccer team defeated La Reina 1-0 before a home crowd Tuesday.

“A penalty kick was awarded in the 37th minute after Camryn Siegel was taken down from behind as she dribbled into the goal area,” Coach Alfredo Martinez told the News-Press in an email.

“Junior midfielder Ashley Verduzco took the penalty but was blocked by the La Reina goalkeeper,” Martinez said. “Fortunately, the ball fell back to Verduzco, who converted for what became the game winner. A few more opportunities came in the second half, but the first-half goal was the only conversion.

“The praise today goes to the outstanding play of our senior defensive midfielder and captain. Karen Gamez, as well as our other senior captain and center back, Riley Wrought, who kept the shutout,” Martinez said. “This victory is already an improvement after a very difficult covid spring season last year where the team went winless.”

FOOTBALL BROADCAST

KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station, will broadcast the 2021 Chick-Fil-A Winter Festi-Bowl, which pits Santa Barbara City College against Palomar College at Wilson Stadium in Escondido.

Airtime is at 2:45 p.m. Saturday on AM 1290, am1290kzsb.com and newspress.com.

SBCC is 7-3 and is the second-place team from the American Pacific League. It is ranked No. 28 in the Junior College Athletic Bureau’s California Community College Coaches State Poll.

Palomar College is 5-5. It is in second place in the National Central League, and is ranked No. 16 in the Junior College Athletic Bureau’s California Community College Coaches State Poll.

This is SBCC’s third bowl Appearance in the past seven seasons.

