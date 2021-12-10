SPORTS ROUNDUP

Chargers beat Pirates in close wrestling match

CHARLENE FAUSTO PHOTO

Angel Estrada Rivera of San Marcos pins his Santa Ynez opponent in a close match Tuesday. San Marcos won by one point.

San Marcos edged out Santa Ynez 33-32 in a wrestling match Wednesday night at the latter school.

Royals team mom Charlene Fausto said the San Marcos coach was impressed with the improvement in the Santa Ynez team.

“Angel Estrada Rivera, one of our (wrestlers in the) lower weight classes, started off the meet with a quick 6,” Fausto told the News-Press in an email. “Angel really showed us something tonight as he continues to get better and better each match. It is so impressive.

“Juan Torres continued with his dominance with a very impressive quick 6,” Fausto said. “Juan is the heart and soul of the team and always leads by example.

“Ambrose Partee made quick work of his opponents and got the 6 that we desperately needed,” Fausto said. “Ambrose always leaves it on the mat; he’s one tough kid. Emanuel Olvera wrestled the best that we have ever seen him and received a fall. He definitely kept the momentum going.

“Coach is so proud of this kid and everything he has done to get where he is at. He is rapidly improving match after match,” the team mom noted.

“Jake Carroll showed another dominating performance tonight by handling business and winning his match,” Fausto said. “ Jacob Dominguez also got his hand raised tonight.”

Fausto noted the Chargers maintained their lead despite Santa Ynez’s fury. “Coach said, ‘My boys fought tonight, and I am very proud of them!’”

In a separate email, Santa Ynez Head Coach Raul Sandoval told the News-Press, “Looking beyond the numbers, our wrestlers did a great job! This was a tough and competitive match, and we thank San Marcos for helping us bring great energy to the night. Coming back from COVID has been tough on our sport and having the stands packed with excitement for these hard working student-athletes was special.”

Highlights for the Pirates included:

— 126 pounds, Santino Alvaro, 9th, tech fall (15-0).

— 132 pounds, Tommy Johnson, 9th, pin (37 seconds).

— 138 pounds Troy Mojonnier, 12th, pin (48 seconds).

— 145 pounds, JJ Eligino, 12th, decision (12-5).

— 152 pounds, Ben Flores, 9th, decision (9-8).

— 170 pounds, Fernando Nunez, 10th, pin (21 seconds).

— 285 pounds, A.J. Saenz, 12th, decision (1-0).

CATE BEATS CARPINTERIA

Cate School defeated cross-town rival Carpinteria 33-19 in girls varsity basketball Tuesday.

“The Rams started the game with a tenacious half-court trap defense against the Warriors,” Cate head coach Laura Moore told the News-Press. “Our defensive pressure led to balanced scoring contributions from juniors Desi Flores, Mary Foster, freshman Sophia Ospina and senior Imani Oseso.

“The Rams held the Warriors to a single field goal in the first quarter and only three free throws,” said Moore, whose team will host Laguna Blanca at 6 tonight. “The score was 12-5 at the end of the first quarter.

“The Rams continued to gain momentum defensively in the second quarter holding the Warriors to only 2 points. Unfortunately, Cate struggled to capitalize on multiple deflections and steals and finished the quarter with just 5 points,” Moore said. “The score at halftime was 17-7.

“Carpinteria came out of the break with a strong offensive push, including 4 quick points and several offensive rebounds that led to second-chance shots and opportunities at the free-throw line,” the coach said. “Cate rallied back with a 6-0 run holding off the Warriors’ surge through the intense and relentless defense of Desi Flores and the effective offense and excellent 4 for 4 free throws of Sophia Ospina.

“Both guards were instrumental in the running of our offense and numerous fastbreaks,” Moore said.

“Finding our rhythm, the Rams had our second-highest scoring quarter in the fourth with 10 points from numerous contributors, including junior Emily Allison. The Warriors also finished strong with an 8-point quarter,” the coach said.

“At key moments, we played inspiring basketball tonight with our effort, tenacious defense, and execution of our plays. We are so excited to build on these aspects in the upcoming season,” Moore said.

Carpinteria Coach Henry Gonzales presented his view of the game in a separate email to the News-Press.

“The Warriors started off slow and quickly got down 10-0,” Gonzales said. “They were able to shake off the slow start and cut the deficit to 10-6 at the end of the first period. The Warriors were only able to score 2 points in the second period and got down 19-8 at halftime.

“The Warriors were able to score the first 5 points of the third period to cut the lead to 19-13, but that’s as close as we could get,” he said. “We had several good scoring opportunities that we did not convert. Our defensive effort was good enough for us to win the game.

“We have to progress to a point where our defense and offense are being executed at a high level at the same time,” Gonzales said. “Our effort was excellent, and I’m happy with our progress.

“We were led by Amarisse Camargo with 10 points and 14 rebounds and 8 steals.”

DOS PUEBLOS BEATS LOMPOC

The Dos Pueblos boys wrestling team defeated Lompoc 40-35 Wednesday in its first dual meet of the season.

The Chargers’ Francisco Espinoza won by decision 12-11

Ryan Risdall wrestled an exhibition match at 126 pounds and won by fall in the third period.

Samual Ramos won by decision 4-1.

Alexis Penaloza won by fall in the second period.

Sylis Penniman won by fall in the third period.

Sammy Hernadez, Cody Peace, and Nurivant Gomez collected forfeits in their respective weight class.

“Our first dual meet had some obstacles we had to overcome as a team.,” Coach Kenny Breaux told the News-Press in an email. “Missing four key starters in our line up was the biggest challenge to overcome. The depth of this team really showed itself.

“Our young wrestlers like freshmen Francisco Espinoza and sophomore Sylis Penniman came away with some key victories,” Breaux said. “Along with senior Alexis Penaloza and sophomore Samuel Ramos putting together a solid performance.”

“Having selfless athletes on our team that are ready to step up and fill in a varsity spot is a recipe for success in our program,” the proud coach continued. “I believe all my wrestlers have the ability to go and wrestle in any competition from my seniors to the freshmen.”

Breaux also praised the other team.

“Lompoc is not a team to sleep on. The future is bright for that team.”

