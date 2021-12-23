SPORTS ROUNDUP

Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos beat Ojai schools in basketball

Road trips to Ojai paid off Tuesday night for boys basketball teams at Santa Barbara schools.

One of them was Santa Barbara High School, which beat Nordhoff 71-61.

“We got up 7 in the first quarter and by as many as 17 in the third quarter,” Coach Corey Adam told the News-Press in an email. “Credit to Nordhoff. They really made us work defensively. Nordhoff is a solid team and will likely win several playoff games in their division.”

The Dons’ Mikey Denver made 22 points and 12 rebounds. Luke Zuffelato added 22 points and 6 rebounds.

“Blaise Winston added 9 and 8, and Andre Battle added 9 pts and solid defense on Nordhoff’s best player, holding him to 10 points,” Adam said.

Santa Barbara will take on Sherman Oaks OES on Monday, the opening day of the Dons’ Holiday Classic.

DOS PUEBLOS BEATS THACHER

Also smiling in Ojai was Dos Pueblos, which beat Thacher 72-41.

“The first half was a close game,” Coach Joe Zamora told the News-Press in an email. “Neither team was able to build a 3 possession game.

“In the second half, we were able to stop them on the defensive end, and our shooting efficiency went up in the second half. Joaquin led us with 17, Joe Talarico had 13,” Zamora said. “Christian, Kael and Grant had 11.”

Dos Pueblos is 7-4 for the season as it awaits league competition.

email: dmason@newspress.com