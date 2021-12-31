SPORTS ROUNDUP

Dos Pueblos splits boys soccer games

The Dos Pueblos boys soccer team split away games this week.

The Chargers beat Buena High School 1-0 Wednesday in one of those games.

Dos Pueblos made its goal with five minutes left in the game, Coach Julio Flores told the News-Press in an email.

The victorious play began with Andy Duran assisting on a cross from the left wing side, Flores said.

The ball went to center forward Ronan Hugo, who sent it past the goalie for the win over the Ventura school.

In an away game Thursday, the Chargers tied with Pacifica 1-1.

“Alvaro Contreras starts the game off with a goal,” Flores said. “One minute into the game, Fred Jones gets up on the attack from his right full back position (and) crosses the ball, and Alvaro is there to strike it (into) the upper corner.”

Flores said the Chargers had further scoring opportunities in the second half against the Oxnard school but couldn’t capitalize on them.

“Then with 8 minutes renaming, Pacifica ties the game,” the coach said.

He noted the Chargers’ goalie, Diego Garcia, got two stops.

And in an away game Wednesday, Canoga Park defeated the Dos Pueblos boys soccer team 3-1.

The Chargers’ Fin Silver scored the team’s goal during the second half, Flores said, praising Silver for his efforts playing center.

DOS PUEBLOS BASKETBALL TEAM WINS

The Dos Pueblos boys basketball team had a great week.

The Chargers defeated Troy 60-41 in an away game Wednesday.

“We had a strong defensive start only allowing 4 points in the first quarter,” Coach Joe Zamora told the News-Press in an email. “I was proud of the way we shared the ball and played as a team.”

In another away game Wednesday, Dos Pueblos defeated Sherman Oaks 81-45.

“We had a fast start, and we were able to execute on the offensive end. I was proud of the way we dictated our shot selection on offense,” Zamora said. “I was also happy with our defense and our communication.”

MATER DEI BEATS SAN MARCOS

Mater Dei defeated the San Marcos girls water polo team 11-8 in the opening game Wednesday of the holiday cup.

“The Royals were up 3-2 at the end of the first. However, they were down by 4 at half time,” Coach Chuckie Roth told the News-Press in an email. “After coming back from a 4-goal deficit at half, they brought it to a 1 goal game in the third quarter, unfortunately losing the game 8-11.

“Kate Meyer had an outstanding game with a score of 5 goals, with Reagan Mceachen drawing 3 ejections and a penalty,” Roth said. “Goalie Elaia Hamilton made an outstanding 15 saves.”

“Today we encountered a tough Mater Dei team,” he said. “Although we lost the matchup, we showed incredible resilience. We learned alot about our team and our areas for future team growth.

“Today’s loss will make us better this season,” he said. “Kate Meyer was creative, exceptional and had an overall great game. I am encouraged about our team’s ability to have multiple people rise to the occasion and make significant impacts.”

The Royals are 8-3 overall and 2-0 in the Channel League.

DOS PUEBLOS GIRLS WIN

The Dos Pueblos girls basketball team beat El Camino Real High School of Woodland Hills 38-37 Wednesday in the third round of the Santa Clara Tournament in Oxnard.

Chargers Coach Phil Sherman said the game went back and forth between the two teams until the final play.

“The girls continue to find ways to compete, even when things are not going their way,” Sherman told the News-Press in an email.

“Leila Chisholm and Lily Mires scored 8 of the Chargers’ 11 points in the fourth quarter,” he said. “A special mention should be made to sophomores Gina Nichols and Sierra Jewell, who played prominent roles in this game.”

