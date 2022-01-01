SPORTS ROUNDUP

Dos Pueblos beats Valencia in girls basketball

The Dos Pueblos girls basketball team won a game at Valencia 57-26 on Thursday.

The Chargers secured a massive lead in the second half with a number of turnovers.

Lily Mires led the Chargers with 17 points. Seniors Ari Tapia and Leila Chisholm also led the team with 10 points each.

Dos Pueblos is set to play cross-town rivals San Marcos at 7 p.m. Tuesday at San Marcos High School.

ROOSEVELT DEFEATS SANTA YNEZ

Roosevelt defeated the Santa Ynez boys varsity basketball team 37-61 in the second round of the Garces Memorial Tournament on Thursday.

Jackson Ollenburger led the Pirates with 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Landon Lassahn had 11 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Diego Torres had five points, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal.

email: fmcfarland@newspress.com