SPORTS ROUNDUP

Bishop Diego’s boys basketball team beats Thacher

Fans had reason to cheer at home as Bishop Diego defeated Thacher 67-46 Tuesday in a boys basketball game that started as a close match, then became something very different.

That change happened in the third quarter when the Cardinals took charge.

Coach James Coronado said everything clicked — the defense, the offense, teamwork, you name it.

“It was beautiful basketball to watch,” Coronado told the News-Press in an email. “I was just a fan out there tonight, appreciating good basketball.”

Bishop Diego’s Brian Lopez led all the scoring with 18 points, which included four 3-point shots.

“The Cardinals had an all around attack with five players scoring at least 8 points,” Coronado said. “When we share the ball like we did tonight, opposing teams cannot focus on just one or two guys.”

SAN MARCOS DEFEATS SANTA YNEZ IN GIRLS BASKETBALL

San Marcos defeated Santa Ynez 67-15 Tuesday in girls basketball.

“Tough loss against a fast, well-disciplined San Marcos team,” Santa Ynez Coach Jennifer Rasmussen told the News-Press in an email. “They didn’t miss any shots, and we had a hard time taking shots and running our plays.

“This was our first game in over three weeks after many team members were out for a week at a time,’ Rasmussen said. “We have a game plan for the rest of the week and will be working hard to execute our plays.”

Santa Ynez’s Giszelle Hrehor had 5 points, 4 boards and 3 blocks.

Riley Vannasap had 4 points and 5 boards.

Hally Maniscalco had 1 point, 8 boards and 2 assists.

Santa Ynez will play against Cabrillo at 7 tonight.

DOS PUEBLOS BEATS LOMPOC

The Dos Pueblos girls basketball team defeated Lompoc 56-50 Tuesday in the first game of Channel League action.

“The game saw the Chargers take a 28-24 lead at half time,” Coach Phil Sherman told the News-Press in an email. “Every time Dos Pueblos would take a substantial lead, the Braves would respond with a run of their own to stay within striking distance.

“In the third quarter, the Chargers opened up a 15-point lead behind the play of senior Lily Mires,” Sherman said.

“Lompoc likes to post up and get the ball inside. Lily blocked 6 shots and contested many more to disrupt their game plan,” the coach said.

“The Braves erased a 14 point lead late in the fourth and closed to within 8 points,” Coronado continued. “Leila Chisholm got a steal and a layin to put the Chargers up by 10. The Braves once again closed within 6 points, but once again Mires and Chisholm made back-to-back baskets to seal the win.

“We are a much better team when Lia plays aggressively on offense. She is a force to be reckoned with,” Coronado said.

Mires scored 22 points and made 11 rebounds, blocked 6 shots and 4 assists.

“Lily has continued to contribute mightily on many different levels,” Coronado said.

Sophomore Justine Katz had 7 rebounds and 7 assists.

