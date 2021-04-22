SPORTS ROUNDUP

Dons explode for eight runs in eighth inning to rally past Pirates

Santa Barbara High erupted for all of its runs in the final two innings to rally to its 10-2, extra-inning baseball victory at Santa Ynez on Wednesday.

The Pirates’ Jackson Cloud and the Dons’ Juan Perez locked into a pitcher’s duel through most of the game, each allowing just three hits.

Santa Ynez drew first blood when Mikey Gills ripped a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth.

The Dons tied the score in the top of the seventh on a two-run double by Sam Russell. They won the game with an eight-run eighth which featured run-scoring hits by Oliver McGibben, Jack Holland, Ty Montgomery, Wyatt Hastings, Dane Dawson and Jordan Harris.

Jack Holland and Erick Elizalde pitched in relief for Santa Barbara, which improved to 4-0 in the Channel League. The Pirates dropped to 1-3 in league and 4-6 overall.

DOS PUEBLOS 5, CABRILLO 1

Kellan Montgomery closed out a masterful pitching performance by a trio of Chargers, allowing no runs with seven strikeouts over the final three innings.

Starter Jordan Rico got the win with three shutout innings while Mike Perez pitched the fourth for DP (7-4, 3-1 Channel League).

Montgomery also went 2-for-4 with a stolen base. Ethan Rodriguez was also 2-for-4, rapping a double and driving in a pair of runs.

PREP SOFTBALL

SANTA YNEZ 17, SANTA BARBARA 0

Boogie Grossini and Riley Vannasap pitched a combined no-hitter with seven strikeouts. Sydney Gills’ three hits led the Pirates’ 14-hit outburst. Boogie Grossini, Molli Kadlec, Lauren Swing and Lily Martinez got two hits apiece.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

SAN MARCOS 3, CABRILLO 0

The Royals’ long-delayed opener was one to remember with a 25-5, 25-14, 25-14 sweep at the Thunderhut. Junior Aiden Pazier led the team with nine kills in two sets while Josh Willbanks added seven.

Sophomore Hansen Streeter and junior Colin Earls shared the setter’s duties, getting 15 assists apiece.

BISHOP DIEGO 3, FILLMORE 1

The Cardinals improved to 6-1 overall, 1-0 TVL with a 28-26, 25-14, 19-25, 25-15 win.

“With the addition of several players from the football team, tonight served as a great opportunity to get everyone involved,” coach Dillan Bennett said. “Every available player on our roster got playing time, and that will serve us well going forward.”

Rylan Bohnett led the newcomers with 6 kills, 2 aces, and four digs. Leshawn Cruz, Dawson Escamila, Henri Benoit, Oliver Fowler, and Sauileone Faiga combined for 10 kills and 7 aces.

The Cardinals travel to Laguna Blanca for a TVL match Friday at 5pm.

BOYS TENNIS

SAN MARCOS 13, SANTA YNEZ 5

Jed Greenwald gave up just one point in sweeping his three singles sets in the Royals’ Channel League victory at the John Stoney Tennis Courts.

“Jed has been very consistent for us playing No. 1 singles and No. 2 singles all season,” coach Jarrod Bradley said. “He has an all-court game and understands how to construct points.”

Ronin Suzuki and Alex Wilson also swept their doubles matches.

DOS PUEBLOS 18, CABRILLO 0

The Chargers (7-1, 6-1 Channel League) posted their third win of the week and will go for a fourth on Friday at Santa Barbara.

GIRLS TENNIS

DOS PUEBLOS 14, CABRILLO 4

Alessa Somer won all three singles sets while Taryn Sager and Saned Crespo also swept in doubles as the Chargers improved their league record to 6-1.

SAN MARCOS 12, SANTA YNEZ 6

Natasha Gill swept her three singles matches to lead the Royals. The Pirates got three of their wins from the doubles team Alana Hawkins and Sofia Curti while freshman Morea Naretto went 2-1 in singles.

CARPINTERIA 13, HUENEME 5

Zahra Porinsh won a pair of 6-0 singles sets to remain undefeated on the season and keep the Warriors unbeaten as well at 6-0. Silke Leonard also won her two singles matches.

BOYS GOLF

SAN MARCOS 381, SANTA YNEZ 427

Leo Metzger sank six birdies while carding a four-under-par 66 at the Santa Barbara Golf Club as the unbeaten Royals (6-0, 2-0 Channel League) shot their season-low score.

Shams Jahangir-Arshad (70) and Jeffrey Forster (77) also broke 80 for San Marcos. Cole Stevens added a personal-best 84. Brody Ricci also shot an 84. The Pirates were led by Cal Winans (77), Rye Winans (81), and Nolan McClurg (87).

DOS PUEBLOS 408, CABRILLO 506

Michael Gentry sank five birdies to score a 72 while Ruben Mendoz dropped three more for a 74 for the Chargers (3-3, 2-0 Channel League).

Andrew Gentry added a 75 while Willie Tang sank a 120-yard chip shot for an eagle on hole three while on his way to a personal-best 85 at the Glen Annie Course.

SANTA BARBARA 423, LOMPOC 604

Hudson Hatton shot a 75 to lead the Dons to their win at the La Purisima Golf Course.

GIRLS GOLF

DOS PUEBLOS 256, CABRILLO NO SCORE

Softball player Chelsi Ramirez showed she also wields a mighty golf club by scoring a low-medalist 43 for the Chargers (2-0). Victoria Chen added a 44 as four of DP’s players shot a season-low score.

SAN MARCOS 267, SANTA YNEZ 274

Jayla Provance birdied the seventh and eighth holes to shoot a 38 and earn medalist honors for the Royals at the Santa Barbara Golf. Club. Caya Castelo added a 53 for San Marcos (2-0 overall, 2-0 Channel League). Bridget Callaghan led the Pirates with a 54.

GIRLS LACROSSE

DOS PUEBLOS 13, SANTA BARBARA 0

Caitlyn Duncan, Anna Chase, and Taylor Orefice scored three goals apiece in the Chargers’ victory at Scott O’Leary Stadium. Avery Ball assisted three of the goals for DP (5-1, 1-0 league).

email: mpatton@newspress.com