SPORTS ROUNDUP

San Marcos beats Dos Pueblos in girls water polo

The San Marcos girls water polo team defeated Dos Pueblos 16-10 Wednesday.

The score was 8-5 at the half and stretched to 12-8 at the end of the third quarter.

“We loved the opportunity to be back in competition,” San Marcos Coach Chuckie Roth told the News-Press in an email. “It has been almost three weeks since we were able to play, and it was fun to watch the girls compete.”

Ava Stryker led the Royals with 8 points, followed by Regan McEachon with 2, Kate Meyer with 2, Madi Sparre with 2 and Sophia Pannosssian and Kylie Rammeson with 1 each.

The Royals’ Elaia Hamilton had 11 saves.

During the match, Dos Pueblos goalie Megan Garner made 10 blocks and 4 steals.

The Chargers’ Isabella Moore made 4 goals and 1 assist.

Emma Gilbert made 4 goals, 4 steals and 2 earned ejections.

Ava Bennett made 1 goal and 1 assist.

Athena Wigo made 1 goal, 2 assists and 2 steals.

Anikka Kuhm made 1 assist.

Franki Court made 2 assists.

NORDHOFF BEATS CARPINTERIA

Nordhoff defeated the Carpinteria girls basketball team 48-33 Wednesday.

Carpinteria Coach Henry Gonzales said that during the first half, his team’s first half showed “excellent effort and determination, but we were not able to put the ball in the basket.

“The Warriors had many scoring opportunities that were just a bit off,” he told the News-Press in an email. “The Rangers were able to find their shooting stroke early and jumped out to a 28-7 halftime lead.

“The Warriors made some halftime adjustments in the second half and were able to battle back with better defense and more effective offense,” he said.

“Amarisse Camargo led the Warriors with 21 points, 6 steals and 12 rebounds, which helped the Warriors outplay/out score the Rangers in the second half for a final of 48-33.

“I was happy with our commitment to competing and playing with great effort until the final horn,” the coach said.

