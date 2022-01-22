SPORTS ROUNDUP

Santa Barbara defeats Lompoc in boys basketball

The game started well and ended well Thursday night for the Santa Barbara High School boys basketball team, which beat Lompoc 46-34.

“We got off to one of our better starts of the year which was really encouraging, especially being on the road,” Coach Corey Adam told the News-Press in an email. “We maintained the same lead throughout the second half until the last minute when Lompoc scored two unanswered baskets to give us the final margin of 12.

“I’m really proud of the guys’ teamwork defensively,” Adam said. “We have made some real strides in that area. Andre Battle had a solid all around game pushing the ball well in transition and shutting down one of Lompoc’s primary scorers.

“Luke Zuffelato paced us with 11 points,” the coach said. “Mikey Dever had 9 (points) and 11 rebounds.”



CABRILLO BEATS SANTA YNEZ

Cabrillo defeated the Santa Ynez girls basketball team 32-22 Thursday night.

But the Pirates coach was still proud of her squad’s effort.

“The girls played hard, never giving up!” Coach Jennifer Rasmussen told the News-Press in an email. “We came up short, unable to stop two of Cabrillo’s key players. (But) I’m proud of the leadership on and off the court!”

The Pirates’ Nayeli Torres made 7 points, 2 steals and 2 assists.

Hally Maniscalco made 6 points, 4 boards and 2 steals.

Giszelle Hrehor made 4 points, 8 boards and 2 steals.

“It was our senior night, and we honored our 9 seniors,” Rasmussen said.

CARPINTERIA DEFEATS SANTA PAULA

A road trip to Santa Paula paid off the Carpinteria girls water polo team during its long-awaited league season opener.

The Warriors defeated Santa Paula 10-3.

Coach Jon Otsuki told the News-Press that Carpinteria took a 5-3 lead in the first quarter, then relied on “pressure defense” to prevent Santa Paula from scoring the rest of the game.

Otsuki said the Warriors’ victory despite the challenge of the Santa Paula pool, which has a shallow, 3½-foot end that can be a problem for visiting teams.

“Senior Briana Rodriguez led all scorers with 4 goals followed by 2 meter guard Piper Clayton with 3, Jocelyn Pena notched 2 and Alondra Badillo with 1,” Otsuki told the News-Press in an email.

“Goalie Erin Otsuki recorded 9 blocked shots and 4 steals in the contest,” the coach said.

