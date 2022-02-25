SPORTS ROUNDUP

Dos Pueblos defeats San Luis Obispo on opponent’s tennis courts

The Dos Pueblos boys tennis team enjoyed a 9-0 victory over San Luis Obispo Wednesday in an away game.

In the singles matches, the Chargers’ Will Steinberg won 6-1, 6-0. Ryan Belkin won 7-5, 7-5.

Keaton Cross won 6-1, 7-5,

Franklin Truong won 6-1, 6-2.

Connor MacPherson won 6-1, 6-0.

Daniel Truong won 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles, Keaton Cross/Daniel Truong won two of their three sets: 6-2, 4-6, 12-10.

Connor MacPherson/Kevin He won 6-1, 6-0.

Nikhil Gupta/Julian Choi won 6-2, 6-1.

“Today we had our second match of the season versus SLO High,” Coach Laura Housinger told the News-Press in an email. “It was fun to travel and play their Central Section format and give our players multiple set experiences. All of our team showed great focus during the sets and good team work too.

“We look forward to our next match this Saturday at 10 a.m. versus Portola High School, a team we played in the CIF playoffs last season,” Housinger said.

CARPINTERIA DEFEATS ST. BONAVENTURE

It takes more than wind and cold temperatures to stop the Carpinteria boys tennis team, who defeated St. Bonaventure 16-2 despite the conditions Wednesday at the Warriors’ home court.

“Our doubles led the way today as we only dropped four games total,” Coach Charles Bryants told the News-Press in an email. “Coach Nolan and Lucas Martin swept all three of their sets and did not drop a game.

“Zaiden Juarez went 2-0 with Ian Thomas and 1-0 with Sean Collins. Ben Persoon went 2-0 with Asher Pampel and 1-0 with Ryan Souza,” Bryants said. “All three ‘teams’ played extremely well today.

“Similar to yesterday (Tuesday), we seemed to adapt quickly to the conditions and played smart, controlled tennis,” Bryants said. “We never went for too much but did a good job of forcing mistakes by the Seraph teams.

“In singles, Austin and Max Stone led the way again as they had challenges from the top two players but it was their experience that pulled them through. Both Austin and Max went 3-0 and played solidly,” Bryants said. “Neither player was that overpowering today but instead relied on their ability to move their opponent out of position before putting away the final shot. Troy Zimmerman went 1-2 today in his first singles action of the season.”

Today, Carpinteria, now 2-1 overall, plays the defending CIF champions, Foothill Tech.

“They are going to be a very tough squad who has had an infusion of freshman talent come in to go along with their high powered returners,” Bryants said.

DOS PUEBLOS BEATS BISHOP DIEGO

The Dos Pueblos softball team defeated Bishop Diego 13-1 Wednesday in a home game.

The Chargers’ Mia Reveles went 2 for 2 with a home run and three stolen bases, and Riley Monroe, Georgia Miller, Jessica Reveles and Bella Nuno all had two hits.

Nuno also pitched 4 innings giving up 1 run.

“I was proud of the way our girls hit the ball today, ” said Coach Mike Gerken. “To have that many batters get multiple hits bodes well for us this early in the season. We are still trying to figure out where to put all the pieces, but it’s nice to have a lot of good pieces.”

ARROYO GRANDE BEATS SANTA BARBARA

Arroyo Grande defeated the Santa Barbara High School baseball team 10-0 Wednesday.

“The offense gave at-bats away, the defense kicked the ball around and the bench was not locked in. This is not a winning combination,” said Head Coach Steve Schuck.

“A double by Vince Gamberdella in the fourth inning was a positive for Santa Barbara Dons Varsity,” Schuck said.

“Eric Anthony toed the rubber for Santa Barbara Dons Varsity,” Schuck said. “The right-hander lasted three and a third innings, allowing four hits and six runs, two earned, while striking out one. The youngster went out and did what we asked, he competed. The defense let him down,but he kept his composure.

“Tucker Dilbeck and Zane Lee-Paulick entered the game as relief, throwing two innings and one and two-thirds innings respectively.”

