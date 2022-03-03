SPORTS ROUNDUP

Don Pueblos loses to Scripps Ranch in boys basketball

Don Pueblos boys basketball team narrowly lost to Scripps Ranch in an away game Tuesday, with the final score of 75-70.

“Scripps Ranch came out firing on all cylinders, and we had a hard time matching their intensity,” Don Pueblos Coach Joe Zamora told the News-Press in an email. “We had too many turnovers in the first half and dug ourselves a hole.”

Although Zamora said the second half of the game was “much better” on both sides of the court, it wasn’t enough for Don Pueblos to take the victory in the away game.

Zamora praised his three seniors — Kael Rillie, Joaquin Riker and Krue Court — for their leadership this season.

“They set the bar for future DP players,” Zamora said.

“I was extremely proud of our players and program this year,” Zamora said. “It was my first time in the CIF finals and state tourney.”

Riker scored 21 points; Grant Hughes, 17 points, and Joseph Talarico, 14 points, in Tuesday’s game.

SAN MARCOS BOYS VOLLEYBALL TEAM FALLS IN FIVE SETS

Despite coming out of the gate winning the first two sets, the San Marcos boys volleyball team ultimately lost to Thousand Oaks during a non-league road game Tuesday.

“I thought we served real well on the night and had enough offense to win, but we need to get better on defense against very good teams,” San Marcos Coach Roger Kuntz said.

Set one went to San Marcos 26-24 along with the second set 25-19. Thousand Oaks took the remaining three sets with scores of 25-16, 25-18 and 15-11.

Kuntz said sophomore Jack Wilson played well in the front row Tuesday, coming off an “outstanding” tournament performance over the weekend. Senior Colin Earls added strength to the team while junior Hansen Streeter came up with assists, Kuntz said.

SANTA YNEZ COACH STILL OPTIMISTIC

The Santa Ynez boys volleyball team fell in straight sets Tuesday night while playing an away match at San Luis Obispo.

However, Coach Craig Scott was optimistic following the defeat.

“We are starting four new players so we could not match the Tigers’ experience or intensity, but we are an athletic team so every touch this team gets will make them stronger as the season progresses,” Scott told the News-Press in an email. “We had flashes of what this team can do so I’m looking forward to their development over the next few weeks.”

Senior outside hitter Grant Fieldhouse led the team with 10 kills and one service ace.

Overall, San Luis Obispo won three consecutive sets with scores of 25-14, 25-13, and 25-16.

Santa Ynez will open its Channel League season with a home match today against the Santa Barbara Dons.

SANTA YNEZ LOSES TO SAN MARCOS

San Marcos girls softball team came back from an early 3-0 deficit against Santa Ynez to ultimately win Tuesday’s game 20-3.

Cierra Cloud went 1 for 3 at the plate with a single and RBI. Riley Vannasap went 1 for 2 with a single and a run.

Giszelle Hrehor went 2 for 3 with a double, single and scoring RBI. Kylee Johnson went 2 for 2 with two singles, two stolen bases and a scoring run.

Freshman Brianna Marsh was perfect from the plate, going 1 for 1 with a single up the middle.

