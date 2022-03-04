SPORTS ROUNDUP

Santa Barbara beach volleyball team defeats Westlake

The season opener for Santa Barbara girls beach volleyball was a successful one as the team emerged victorious over Westlake 2-1.

The team scored its top three varsity teams instead of five since Westlake had a smaller varsity squad.

Juniors Shae Delany and Stella Borgioli, Santa Barbara’s No. 2 team, won in two straight sets with scores of 21-12 and 21-15. The No. 3 team with senior Carolina Koceman and junior Gracie Meinzer also won in straight sets: 21-12 and 21-19.

The only loss came from the No. 1 team of seniors Campbell Brown and Mary Johnson in three close sets: 19-21, 21-18 and 12-15.

“It was our season opener so a great opportunity to get settled and work out our rhythms,” said Coach Kristin Hempy. “We’re happy to start off with a win and hope to build on that with our upcoming matches: Oak Park (today), at Redwood on Saturday.”

CARPINTERIA BEATS HUENEME

Despite playing at Calderwood Field, Carpinteria was the away team Wednesday evening against Hueneme. The latter team’s backstop is still under construction — leading Carpinteria to secure an “away” win at its own field.

Carpinteria is now 2-1 overall after the 11-7 defeat of Hueneme.

Despite a 7-5 lead in the seventh inning, Hueneme gave up six runs at the home half of the inning, allowing Carpinteria to go up 11-7.

Coach Patrick Cooney called it an “unusual” game — even despite the field location. The lead drastically changed during the game, home was stolen and a fan got ejected.

Reliever Matt Muñoz ended the game with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Erich Goebel had one hit, two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Shortstop Hunter Garcia used one hit and two walks to tally an RBI and score two.

“This was a wild one. There were huge swings of momentum as the lead changed significantly twice,” Cooney said. “At times, the play was solid and other times it looked like early season baseball. In the end, it was great to get an important win under unusual circumstances.”

DOS PUEBLOS GIRLS LACROSSE NABS VICTORY

Despite being down at the half — a first this season for the girls lacrosse team — Dos Pueblos emerged victorious Wednesday with a 15-5 win over Simi Valley.

The Chargers ultimately nabbed the lead with just 14 minutes remaining in the second half and held it until the end of the game.

“During halftime, we took the time to do some deep breathing and visualization to get back into the game and get our heads in it,” said Coach Sam Limkeman. “It must’ve worked because within the first minute of the second half, we had tied the game, and Simi Valley called a timeout to recuperate. However, the fire under our feet had been lit, and we ‘charged’ our way through the second half.”

Avery Ball tallied seven goals and Lauren Elliott, five goals. Makayla Severson contributed with two goals and Caitlin Duncan with one.

Elliott also contributed five draw controls with Duncan and Ball contributing three.

On the defensive side, goalie Maddie Nees had six saves. But Duncan caused five turnovers, counted two interceptions and three ground ball wins. Yesenia Valdez and Rubi Friedenberg also stood out defensively.

“I knew it was disheartening to my players to be down at the half, especially when we were playing so poorly, and we knew the score didn’t reflect where we could be,” Limkeman said. “But something that always impressed me about my players is the way they fight through and dig deeper into themselves to play better. We don’t stay down on ourselves, and we know after every goal we get a fresh chance to show up as DP Chargers.”

SAN MARCOS BOYS GOLF WINS DUAL MATCH

San Marcos boys golf won its first dual match of the season, beating Buena with a score of 363 to the Ventura school’s 458.

Leo Metzger had seven birdies along with a bogey to shoot a 6-under 64, earning him medalist honors. Coach Jeff Ashton said it was Metzger’s best round in high school competition.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better way to start the season today. I’m really proud of all of our guys, especially our two freshmen who made their high school debuts,” Metzger said. “I’m really excited about the way I played today, shooting my best round in a high school match so far. Buena had some strong players and were a fun team to play against. I can’t wait for the rest of the season.”

Shams Jahangir-Arshad was also under par with three birdies and one bogey.

“It was a great start to our season, and we are all really excited to continue working and playing,” Ashton said.

