SPORTS ROUNDUP

Carp boys take hard-fought volleyball match against Malibu

By MATT SMOLENSKY

NEWS-PRESS ASSOCIATE EDITOR

The Carpinteria boys volleyball squad pulled off a four-set win over Malibu on Thursday, winning the first set 25-19, losing the second 24-26, and winning the final two 27-25 and 25-21.

Thursday’s win came despite Carpinteria missing 15 serves and getting aced five times on the night.

“Once again we were saved by our defense, with 124 team digs,” said Head Coach Mickey Caughey. “We were able to convert a lot of those digs into kills with a team total of 37 kills on the night.”

Many of the night’s digs came from the trio of Sebastian McCurry, Diesel Slade and Zach Isaac, who recorded 37, 31 and 24, respectively. Slade also led the way in kills with 12, while Joaquin Gonzalez added 10 and River Taff contributed six to go along with three blocks.

The win was Carpinteria’s first in Citrus Coast League play, leaving the team with a 1-0 record in league play and a 6-2 overall record and earning CIF Southern Section Poll of the Week honors.

The team will play next at the Dos Pueblos Invitational today at UCSB.

“We will have our work cut out for us,” said Caughey. “We are looking forward to testing ourselves against all the big teams. It should be fun!”

Santa Ynez beats Cabrillo in boys volleyball

The Santa Ynez boys volleyball squad cruised to a sweep of Cabrillo on Thursday, winning 25-17, 25-18, 25-21.

Leading the way for Santa Ynez Pirates was Grant Fieldhouse, who recorded 11 kills and two digs. Other notable contributors were Nick Fieldhouse with seven kills and three digs, Isaac Swolgaard with four kills and an ace and Diego Torres with four kills and a block.

The Pirates will play again tonight at the Dos Pueblos Invitational, to be held at UCSB.

‘Great meet’ for Santa Maria girls aquatics

The Santa Maria girls swimmers and divers found success against Dos Pueblos on Thursday, with several event winners standing out.

“We swam and dove very well,” Coach Brian Roth said. “I think this could be one of our most competitive teams we have ever assembled.”

First-year diver Jessica Norman won the girls diving competition in the first meet of her career, while the schools swimmers supplied multiple winners including: freshman Sierra Tallman, 200 free and 100 butterfly; freshman Taylor Steelman, 200 IM; junior Sophia Panossian, 50 free; and senior Madi Sparre, 500 free.

In addition, junior Angie Cummings won the 100 back while also swimming best times in two winning relays and senior Holland Woodhouse won the 100 breast and was part of three winning relay teams.

“Our performance against DP was encouraging and will help prepare us for next Tuesday vs. Ventura,” said Roth.

Tuesday’s meet will be at Ventura, with diving events beginning at 2 p.m. and swimming events at 2:45 p.m.

Dos Pueblos girls lacrosse take down Royal High School

The Dos Pueblos girls lacrosse team came away with the victory over Royal High School on Thursday, taking the win in a high-scoring game by a score of 26-25.

“The Chargers went out knowing this would be one of our toughest matches of our season and that expectation was certainly met,” said coach Sam Limkeman. “It was back and forth the entire game. We scored the first goal, but from there it was truly back and forth and tied between both teams off and on for two hours.”

The long match saw an incredibly high number of goals scored, despite two high-achieving goalkeepers.

“ It was mentally, emotionally and physically draining on both teams,” Limkeman said. “The Chargers and the Highlanders played incredibly. In my eight years of coaching and my many years of playing I have never played, coached, or read about a game this high-scoring.”

The Chargers won the game in the final minute-and-a-half with goals from Lauren Elliott and Avery Ball.

Elliott led Dos Pueblos in scoring with nine goals, while Ball had six and Cait Duncan added five. Ball also recorded five assists, while Duncan had three.

Goalkeeper Maddie Nees recorded 12 saves.

The Chargers won the game despite winning 11 fewer draws than their opponents.

“This was clearly an attack-heavy game and neither team forced many turnovers,” said Limkeman. “It was truly a game that will go down in history. Our girls pushed hard the entire time. I am the most proud of them I have ever been.”

The team will return to action Saturday at the Gold Coast Invitational with a 12:45 p.m. game against El Segundo. The Chargers remain undefeated with a 6-0 record.

SBHS swimmers cruise past Lompoc

The Santa Barbara High School girls and boys swim teams cruised to a pair of victories over Lompoc on Thursday, with the girls winning 102-49 and boys winning 110-53.

For the girls team, Tiffany Ball won the 200 IM and the 500 free, while Nalani Yim won the 50 free and the 100 free, Ella Maclear won the the 100 back, Layla Szymczak won the 100 fly and Aby Webber won the 200 free.

For the boys, Evan Encell-O’Hara won the 50 and 100 free, Ryder Green won the 100 back, Simon Lysek won the 100 fly and Shane Davis won the 500 free.

SBHS swimming will next compete at Dos Pueblos on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Carp produces mixed results in boys tennis

The Carpinteria boys tennis team faced off against Norhoff in Ojai on Thursday, turning in a dominant performance in singles matches, but struggling in doubles play.

Carpinteria won eight of nine singles matches, with Austin Stone and Max Stone sweeping their opponents and Ryan Souza winning two of three sets.

Doubles competitors did not fare so well, suffering an injury during warmups and getting swept when play began.

“We will have to make adjustments the next time we play them,” said Coach Charles Bryant, “and will probably move our top singles players into the doubles lineup just to counter that strategy.”

Carpinteria now owns a 4-4 overall record.

Carp track endures sweep at hands of Foothill Tech

Carpinteria track fell to Foothill Tech on Thursday, with the boys losing by a score of 78-45 and girls dropping their meet 72-53. Both Carpinteria teams fall to 0-2 after the defeats.

Standing out for the Carpinteria girls was Ainslee Alexander, who won three events and equalled her personal record in the pole vault. Sister Averi Alexander also found success, winning the triple jump by posting a personal record of her own. Lela Roberts and Mika Mullikin also won events for Carpinteria, taking top honors in the 100m hurdles and high jump, respectively.

On the boys side, Mateo Handall won the 200 and 400 meter races, and Juan Trejo recorded wins in the shot put and discus. Brian Mendoza also won the first race of his career in the 100 meter event.

email: msmolensky@newspress.com