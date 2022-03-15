SPORTS ROUNDUP

San Marcos girls lacrosse edged out in two close games at Gold Coast Invitational

COURTESY PHOTO

San Marcos’ Ellie Monson, left, plays against Santa Monica in a girls lacrosse match.

San Marcos girls lacrosse opened up play in the CIF D2/D3 Division of the Gold Coast Invitational with a tough matchup against CIF-SS Division 3 top ranked Santa Monica.

The Royals came up short in the battle, losing by a goal in the final moments.

San Marcos was down 0-2 at halftime but outscored the Vikings 4-3 in the second half to get within a goal at 5-4 with 3:02 left on the clock. It was a grinding battle to get back into it after a slow start in the first half.

Junior KC Springer assisted senior Sofia Martinez-Tomatis for that fourth goal, and San Marcos had life. But the next possession did not net anything for them, and Santa Monica ran out the clock to survive and advance to the first-place game with Woodbridge of Irvine.

Sophomore Megan Taylor had four saves for San Marcos, and Martinez-Tomatis and sophomore Ellie Monson scored two goals each.

“As much as we were hustling and pulling for each other, Santa Monica was doing the same, and it was neck and neck down to the wire,” said San Marcos Head Coach Paul Ramsey. “We scored the last two goals of the game but didn’t get the goal that would have sent it into overtime.”

The Royals had to regroup quickly as CIF-SS D3 defending champion Village Christian was their third-place game opponent.

San Marcos again started slow in the first half, which ended 5-4 in favor of the Crusaders, but picked it up in the second.

Taylor sparked the Royals with 9 saves in the loss and her stops kept giving San Marcos more chances. This allowed San Marcos to outscore Village Christian 4-3 in about 23 minutes, finally tying the score with 1:11 left to play on a Monson goal assisted by Martinez-Tomatis.

This would be the peak for the Royals, however, as two quick goals gave the Crusaders a decisive 10-8 edge and the win.

“It was really good to get these games against two Top 5 teams, and it’s going to pay off when we apply what we’ve learned about ourselves,” Ramsey said. “Certainly completing the comebacks would feel better, but we are going to go into the rest of the season finding ways to start quickly.”

Fifth-ranked San Marcos dropped to 4-3 and will return to action tonight, hosting fourth ranked Orange Lutheran at Warkentin Stadium.

‘Great two day’ for San Marcos at Ventura Invitational

San Marcos found success at the Ventura Invitational.

Jacob Snodgress won the 800m with a personal best time, while Ethan Dwelly finished third in the event.

Justin Hess came away with a second-place finish in the 400m, as well as anchoring the 4×400 relay team, winning the event along with teammates Julian Hicks, Jonas Strand and Andreas Kocmur.

The girls varsity 4×100 relay team of Ava Carter, Kate Edgar, Ajha Dennis-Florence and Ava Arriaga finished fourth.

Carter also finished second in both the 100m and 200m events, as well as contributing to a third-place finish for the 4×400 relay team along with teammates Kiala Haas, Celina Zambrano and Makenzie Fauver.

San Marcos will have its first league meet at Santa Ynez on Wednesday.

DP track and field competes at Ventura Invitational

The Dos Pueblos High track and field team took part in the Ventura Invitational on Saturday.

The Chargers turned in a successful performance, with freshmen Kaley Orquiola and Clehann Howard both placing in the top 10 in frosh/soph division Long Jump and Sophie Dent placing fifth in the frosh/soph High Jump.

Senior Eli Yancey finished third out of 30 competitors in the girls varsity Long Jump, while senior Kaelani Butler placed second in girls varsity Pole Vault.

Underclassmen Abraham Corrales Virruita and Grant Yelles each placed fourth in their flights in the frosh/soph Long Jump, while Gabriel Runyen placed second in his flight.

Amin Guifroudj placed seventh out of 29 competitors in the boys varsity long jump as well as finishing fourth in the triple jump.

On the track, Howard finished fifth in the 300m hurdles. The boys varsity relay team of Eric Roldan, Ronan Hugo, Guefroudj and Dylan Orquiola won their heat of the 4x100m relay.

DP boys bested in lacrosse

The Dos Pueblos High School boys lacrosse team was defeated by the Hart Indians on Friday, losing by a score of 10-3.

Dos Pueblos was blanked in the first quarter, while the Indians scored four times. The Chargers managed to score once in each of the next three quarters, but never narrowed the gap.

The loss was the first of the season for Dos Pueblos, who now own a 2-1 record.