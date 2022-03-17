SPORTS ROUNDUP

Lompoc beats Santa Ynez baseball team

Bolstered by strong pitching by Bridger Coleman, the Lompoc baseball team defeated Santa Ynez 11- 2 Tuesday.

The Pirates dropped the game to Lompoc, who could not overcome the rough start.

“You’ve got to tip your cap sometimes when you get outplayed,” Pirates Coach Warren Dickey told the News-Press in an email. “Bridger Coleman was outstanding on the mound for Lompoc.”

Coleman struck out 10 players.

The bright spots for Pirates was Tate Minus’ two solid relief innings and four strikeouts, Dickey said.

Bennett Lood had a hit, and Caleb Cassidy was 2 for 3.

The Santa Ynez Pirates dropped Tuesday to 9-4, 3-3 in league

The Lompoc Braves improve to 2-4 in league.

SAN MARCOS BEATS VENTURA IN SWIMMING

The San Marcos boys and girls teams outswam Ventura Tuesday.

The Royals’ boys team defeated Ventura 125-47. The Royal girls team beat Ventura 112-71.

“Great performances from Asher Steelman who took first in his individual and relays; also hitting consideration times for both his individual races,” Royals Coach Peera Sukavivatanachai told the News-Press in an email.

San Marcos is hosting Cabrillo today.

DOS PUEBLOS BEATS CAMARILLO IN GOLF

The Dos Pueblos boys golf team beat Camarillo Tuesday at an away non-league golf tournament 408-410.

The Chargers’ Teddy Vigna shot 76, followed by Michael Gentry with 88, Ruben Mendoza with 81, Scott Nightingale with 83 and Laith Reynolds with 80.

“The boys haven’t played this course, and they played very well considering every hole was lined with trouble,” Coach Kevin Alhers told the News-Press in an email. “Ruben and Scott had two birdies. Teddy had an eagle on hole 7 long par 5. He hit his second shot within 3 feet from the hole.

“I want to commend Laith with a very consistent round,” Alhers said. “Michael had made some very important putts today.”

Dos Pueblos opens league play today at the La Purisima Golf Course in Lompoc.

MORRO BAY DEFEATS SANTA YNEZ

The Morro Bay Pirates defeated the Santa Ynez Pirates Tuesday on the River Course at The Alisal in Solvang 401-428.

On the Santa Ynez team, Rye Winans shot 80, followed by Owen Hirth with 83, Brayden Mlodzik with 81, Cody Armenta shot 92 and Marcelo Andrade shot 92.

