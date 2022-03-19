SPORTS ROUNDUP

DP boys sweep Cabrillo in volleyball

The Dos Pueblos High boys volleyball team won in convincing fashion Thursday, sweeping Cabrillo 25-9, 25-15, 25-12.

The win pulled the Chargers up to an even 2-2 league record, while the team’s overall record improved to 7-4.

Grant Hughes led the way for the Chargers, recording seven kills, three blacks and three digs. Troy Fitzgerald and Micah Goss weren’t far behind, recording five kills each, with Fitzgerald also adding a block, two aces and two digs while Goss had two digs and an ace.

Kyvon Reeder and Nat Gotsis each added four kills, with Reeder recording a block and Gotsis adding two aces. Ewan Richards came away with three kills and two digs, Matthew Wilcox had a kill, and Parker Randolph had six digs and three aces.

“It was a great night for the team, as we saw everyone step on the court and contribute to a solid win,” said Coach Ehren Hug, who singled out Reeder and Gotsis as providing particularly energizing performances.

Dos Pueblos girls come away with beach volleyball win

The Dos Pueblos girls beach volleyball squad earned a 4-1 victory in a non-league matchup at Oxnard on Thursday, improving its overall record to 6-1.

Veterans Portia Sherman and Chloe Hoffman swept their match 21-8, 21-12. Erin Curtis and Natali Flint won 21-13, 21-18. Lucy Speier and Malia Brofferio won 21-13, 21-8.

And Eliana Frankenfield and Lena Todd won 21-6, 21-16.

“I was proud of the way the younger players competed in tough conditions,” said Coach Mike Fitzgerald, adding of the veterans, “Portia and Chloe continued to play dominating volleyball at a different level. And Erin and Natiali played consistently throughout their match, as both teams swept their opponents.”

San Marcos swimmers remain undefeated

San Marcos girls swimming improved to 3-0 on Thursday, dominating visiting Cabrillo 131-27.

The team produced a number of standout performances on its way to the overwhelming victory.

Senior Hollan Woodhouse secured victory in both the 100 free and the 100 back, freshman Sierra Tallman won the 100 back and the 200 IM, freshman Taylor Steelman won the 500 free and senior Jessica Norman took home a victory in the one meter dive competition.

The Royals will continue to train over spring break in anticipation of their return to action at home against Santa Ynez on March 31.

Laguna Blanca boys volleyball beats Bishop 3-1

Laguna Blanca took home a conference win Thursday, rallying to beat Bishop 3-1 after dropping the first set.

After losing a close battle 25-27, the Laguna Blanca boys volleyball team asserted themselves with convincing victories in the next three sets, 25-10, 25-19 and 25-13.

Leading the way for Laguna Blanca was Thomas Couvillion, who recorded 18 kills and five digs. Freddie Russell and Ganden Walker each contributed 11 kills, with Walker also securing six digs.

Meanwhile, Jack Sheibler excelled at setting up his teammates with 47 assists while also asserting himself defensively with nine digs.

“Bishop came out firing at the start of the game, and it was a great competitive back and forth battle,” said Laguna Blanca Assistant Coach Kat Niksto. “But Kincade Avery set the tone for set two when he led off with a strong serving run, and he ended up with four aces in the match. Strong serving and passing, along with Thomas’ season high in kills, another big night from middle freddie and steady setting from Jack led to our comeback win.”

Laguna Blanca will return to action today at a tournament hosted by Bishop.

