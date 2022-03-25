SPORTS ROUNDUP

Santa Ynez defeats Rio Mesa in beach volleyball

The Santa Ynez girls beach volleyball team defeated Rio Mesa in a 3-0 sweep this week at the school near Oxnard.

“The girls did an excellent job of serving tough, controlling the ball and staying in system,” Head Coach Melissa Rogers told the News-Press in an email.

The Pirates’ No. 1 team of Jayda Henrey and Gianna Pecile won 21-8, 21-9. Kaki Allen and Sadie Lishman won in the No. 2 match 21-12, 21-9, and Hannah Allen and Cailin Glover won in the No. 3 match, 21-10, 21-12.

LAKE OSWEGO DEFEATS SANTA BARBARA

Lake Oswego beat the Santa Barbara High School baseball team 2-1 on Wednesday during the game’s final play.

“The game was tied at one with Lake Oswego batting in the bottom of the seventh with the bases loaded. A single to left ended the game,” Head Baseball Coach Steve Schuck told the News-Press.

“Zane Lee-Paulick started the game for Santa Barbara Dons varsity,” Schuck said. “The righthander allowed nine hits and two unearned runs over six innings, striking out four.

“Santa Barbara Dons Varsity scattered four hits in the game. Vince Gamberdella and Wyatt Hastings all managed multiple hits for Santa Barbara Dons Varsity,” the coach said. “Dane Dawson collected three walks.”

— Dave Mason