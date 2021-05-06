SPORTS ROUNDUP

Royals rally for dramatic five-set volleyball win over DP

San Marcos got 11 kills apiece from Jake Ewart, Josh Willbanks and Cade McLean to rally from a two-set deficit and beat cross-town rival Dos Pueblos 22-25, 17-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-12.

“I was really proud of our libero play tonight with Jacob Yinger,” coach Roger Kuntz said. “His service receive was much improved and his defense was fantastic.”

The win keeps the Royals (5-1, 4-1 Channel League) on the heels of first-place Santa Barbara.

SANTA BARBARA 3, SANTA YNEZ 0

Blake Ekeler had 13 kills while Camden Millington served nine straight points in the Dons’ 25-8, 25-12, 25-15 sweep. Santa Barbara (6-0, 5-0 Channel League) also got nine kills from Ryan Slater.

PREP TENNIS

CHANNEL LEAGUE DOUBLES

Hugh Sutherland and Connor MacPherson won an all-Dos Pueblos High tennis final in Wednesday’s Channel League Doubles Tournament at Santa Barbara High.

The Charger duo rallied for a dramatic 3-6, 6-3, 11-9 victory over teammates Daniel Truong and Keaton Cross. They had both eliminated teams from San Marcos during the semifinals earlier in the day.

“I am so proud of how these two doubles teams played throughout the entire tournament,” DP coach Laura Housinger said. “Even though they were both seeded, they knew if they played each other that it would be a very close match, which was evident by a 11-9 tiebreaker for the third set.”

In the girls doubles, top-seeded Charlotte Ryan and Koko Kelly of Santa Barbara advanced to the semifinals where it will play fifth-seeded Sophia Curti and Alana Hinkins of Santa Ynez.

The other semifinal will feature Santa Barbara’s Katie Clyne and Natalie Brewer, the No. 2 seed, against third-seeded Jazz Feeley and Morea Naretto of Santa Ynez.

GIRLS SOCCER

SANTA BARBARA 3, SANTA YNEZ 0

Goals by Ally Gardner and Kasia Wolf sent the Dons off to their shutout victory at Peabody Stadium, improving their Channel League record to 5-1-2.

PREP BASEBALL

DOS PUEBLOS 8, SANTA YNEZ 1

Kellan Montgomery struck out 11 Pirates in 5 1/3 innings to earn the pitching win and went 3-for-5 at the plate with a pair of doubles and three RBIs. Ethan Rodriguez scored three runs for DP (11-5, 6-2 Channel League) while going 2-for-4.

PREP SOFTBALL

DOS PUEBLOS 15, SANTA YNEZ 8

Georgia Wilson and Riley Monroe banged out three hits apiece, driving in four and three runs respectively, to keep the Chargers a half-game ahead in first place in the Channel League race.

Lacey Spear’s ground-rule double touched off a fourth-inning rally which broke a 5-5 tie for DP (11-4, 7-1 league). Jessica Reveles got three of four RBIs in the inning with a bases-loaded double. Teagan Haley also had a run-scoring double in the inning.

Lauren Swing went 4-for-4 for the Pirates.

SAN MARCOS 11, SANTA BARBARA 1

A leadoff home run by Kamilah Morales in the bottom of the first inning set the tone for the Royals’ victory.

Gigi Gritt led San Marcos (9-4, 6-1 Channel League) at the plate, driving in three runs while going 3-for-3 with a triple. Allie Fryklund had two RBIs with a double and a single. She also pitched a two-hitter with no walks, no earned runs and 12 strikeouts.

BOYS GOLF

SAN MARCOS 415, CABRILLO 487

Freshman Shams Jahangir-Arshad shot even-par golf on the back nine to finish with a 75 to earn medalist honors at the par-72 Mission Club.

Also scoring for the Royals (11-0, 6-0 Channel League) were Leo Metzger (77), Jeffrey Forster (83), Brody Ricci (87) and Holdt Gore (93).

SANTA BARBARA 391, SANTA YNEZ 413

Will Kirschke shot a 69 to lead the Dons to their victory at the Santa Barbara Golf Club.

DOS PUEBLOS 435, LOMPOC 534

Ruben Mendoza led the Chargers with a 74 while Michael Gentry’s chip shot for an eagle on the seventh hole helped him score 75 for DP (6-4, 5-1 Channel League).

GIRLS GOLF

DOS PUEBLOS 250, LOMPOC 351

Victoria Chen and Camille Robinson both shot 43 at the Glen Annie Golf Club as the Chargers improved to 4-2 in Channel League play.

SANTA YNEZ 258, SANTA BARBARA 275

The Dons suffered their first loss of the year despite a low-medalist score of 44 by Aoife Braverman. Emily Ruiz led the Pirates by shooting a 48 at the par-37 Santa Barbara Golf Club.

Santa Barbara (7-1, 4-1 Channel League) was missing three starters, with Melia Haller taking a college examination, while Lizzie Goss and Ella Williams were playing in a Dons’ soccer match.

SAN MARCOS 276, CABRILLO NO SCORE

Jayla Provance won medalist honors for the fifth time this season while shooting a 41 for nine holes at the Mission Club.

WEDNESDAY’S OTHER SCORES

GIRLS LACROSSE

Dos Pueblos 10, Cate 9 (Avery Ball scored the game-winner in overtime).

Nordhoff 14, Santa Barbara 12 (Goals — SB: Sadie Leventhal 4, Alannah Cetti 4, Olivia Battles 2, Daisy Foreman 1, Eva Larson 1).

WRESTLING

Cabrillo 36.0, Santa Barbara 34.0

TUESDAY’S LATE SCORES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Santa Barbara 77, Lompoc 29 (Scoring — SB: Andrew Douglas 19, Erick Strandburg 13, Jasper Johnson 11).

San Marcos 60, Dos Pueblos 43 (Scoring — SM: TJ, 14; Grant Hughes, DP 14).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Santa Barbara 72, Lompoc 33 (Scoring — SB: Athena Saragoza 29, Brianna Trujillo 20, Caia Trimble 12).

PREP BASEBALL

Carpinteria 6, Hueneme 2 (C: Miles Souza pitched a six-hit complete game. Records — C: 7-2, 6-1 CCL).

BOYS SOCCER

San Marcos 1, Santa Ynez 0 (Goal — SM: Miguel Mondragon; Records — SM: 10-0-1, 8-0-1 CL).

Dos Pueblos 4, Lompoc 0 (Goals — DP: Joshua Guevara, Andy Montalvo, Max Early, own goal; Records — DP: 5-3-2, 4-3-2 CL).

GIRLS SOCCER

San Marcos 2, Santa Ynez 0 (Goals — SM: Sofia Orozco 2; Record — SM: 9-0).

Santa Barbara 1, Cabrillo 0 (Goal — SB: Whitney Meister)

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Foothill Tech 3, Carpinteria 0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-18).

BOYS TENNIS

Carpinteria 14, Nordhoff 4 (Records — C: 5-3, 3-0 CCL).

