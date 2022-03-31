SPORTS ROUNDUP

Carpinteria boys tennis team beats Malibu Sharks 10-8

The Carpinteria boys tennis team Tuesday fought off the much improved Malibu Sharks in a Citrus Coast League away match, 10-8.

“This was a tough day for us on many fronts as we just came back from spring break and not having a ‘get the rust off’ practice yesterday due to the rain,” said Coach Charles Bryant. “And to add to our frustration, it was quite windy at the Malibu courts. But saying all of that, I was proud of our efforts today.

“We knew we were going to be a bit off, but the boys just kept at it and kept trying to do the right things even if it did not work out as often as they’d like,” Bryant told the News-Press in an email.

“Singles, we were led by Max Stone who went 3-0,” Bryant said. “He has been serving well, and that has really helped springboard the rest of his game.

“Austin Stone went 2-0 while Ryan Souza went 1-2,” Bryant said. “Austin was dominant again. He just seems so in control of not just the set or game but each point.”

Troy Zimmerman went 1-1 with Ben Persoon and 1-0 with Lucas Martin, in doubles.

“Troy was awesome today.,” Bryant said. “He had great hands at the net, put away volleys and overheads and really seemed to take a giant leap forward today with his game.

“Ian Thomas/Zaiden Juarez and Connor Gralewski/Matthew Endow each went 1-2 on the day. Ian/Zaiden saved their best for last,” Bryant said. “They looked extremely calm and played their last set, and it paid off with a big 6-0 win.

“Hopefully we can start to build off of this close win and be ready to kick it into another gear these next few matches. We will need to be at our best,” the coach said.

DOS PUEBLOS BEATS SAN MARCOS

Dos Pueblos won against San Marcos 4-3 Tuesday at a home baseball game.

“Jordan Rico started on the mound and pitched three innings, striking out four batters while earning the win,” Coach George Hendricks told the News-Press in an email. “Rico also contributed a walk-on offense and scored a run. Kellan Montgomery pitched three innings in relief, striking out four batters.

“Kellan was also 2-3 at the plate with an RBI triple and a run scored.,” Hendricks said. “Ryan Speshyock pitched a 1-2-3, 7th innings striking out two batters to earn the save.”

Josh Brennan was 2-2 with 2 RBIs.

DOS PUEBLOS DEFEATS SANTA YNEZ

The Dos Pueblos girls beach volleyball team defeated Santa Ynez 3-0 Tuesday.

Portia Sherman and Chloe Hoffman swept their opponents: 21-13, 21-9.

Erin Curtis and Natali Flint won 21-14, 21-16.

Lucy Speier and Maddie Jones won a tough three-game match. Scores were 17-21, 21-13, 15-11.

Conditions were tough and windy.

“I felt Erin and Natali played some of their best volleyball of the season today at the 2s,” Chargers Coach Mike Fitzgerald told the News-Press in an email.

“Lucy and Maddie didn’t play well in set 1, but kept fighting all day and pulled out a hard fought three-game match at the 3s, while Chloe and Portia continued their elite level of play sweeping their match at the 1s,” ” Fitzgerald said.

DOS PUEBLOS BOYS LOSE TO THACHER

The Dos Pueblos boys lacrosse team lost Tuesday to Thacher 3-15 at a home game.

The first quarter score was 1-4; second quarter, 1-10. Third quarter 2-14 and fourth quarter 3-15. The league record is 0-1, and the overall record is 3-3. The boys team is coached by Justin Juarez.

DOS PUEBLOS GIRLS BEAT THACHER

The Dos Pueblos girls lacrosse team beat Thacher School at an away game 15-4 Tuesday.

“The Chargers went into our second league game right off of spring break to play Thacher school,” Coach Samantha Limkeman said. “Historically a tough competition for us, we knew we had to go into the game focused and ready to play our hearts out.”

Second into the game, Hannah Martin scored her first Dos Pueblos career goal. “Martin just finished her CIF sit out period right in time to play all of our league games. We are really excited to see Martin out there on the field for the rest of season,” said Coach Limkeman.

The Chargers only lost four draws the whole game. Cait Duncan had six controls ,and Autumn Litten had five.

Avery Ball scored five goals. Cait Duncan scored four. Autumn Litten scored two. Makayla Severson, Hannah Martin, Mia Termond and Lauren Elliott each scored one. Avery Ball also had four assists.

“Autumn Litten was all over ground balls and picked up a whopping 8 throughout the game,” Limkeman told the News-Press in an email. “I am so glad she was there. Her stick was like a vacuum, and we really needed that on the field. Eloise Shea and Alice Sperling also helped the Chargers gain or keep possession by picking up four ground balls each this game.”

Goalie Maddie Nees had three interceptions and two ground balls in addition to her eight saves.

“It was a great game and a great way to get back into the swing of things after a week off for spring break. I’m excited to see us go on to play the rest of our league schedule this year,” said Limkeman.

FOOTHILL TECH BEATS BISHOP GARCIA

Foothill Tech defeated the Bishop Garcia boys tennis team 13-5 Tuesday.

Bishop Garcia’s No. 1 Doubles, Sebastian DeJohn and Sean Kelly, won two of their games.. The scores were 0-6, 6-3, 6-4.

“DeJohn and Kelly play very well together,” Coach Natalee Hapeman told the News-Press in an email. “They cover the court and work off each other’s strategy. Kelly has a consistent serve, and DeJohn likes to place the ball where the opponents are not.

“They have closed the middle well and have been able to place key shots,” Hapeman said.

“I have seen much success in the few months of play,” Hapeman said. “The team as a whole has been working on their serve and their offense game. The experience at matches is our biggest success. The score does not show how many individual successes this team has had.”

