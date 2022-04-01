SPORTS ROUNDUP

San Marcos beats Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos in track

The San Marcos track team defeated cross-town rivals Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos high schools Wednesday.

The Royals girls varsity beat the Dons 99-36, and the Royals boys varsity defeated the Dons 92-43.

The Royals girls varsity beat the Chargers 103-21, and the Royals boys varsity beat the Chargers 101-30.

“There were some great races on the track and field today,” Coach Marilyn Hantgin told the News-Press in an email. “Jacob Snodgress won the 800 with 1:56.19 and (placed) second in the 1600 with 4:24.11 and was on our winning 4 x 400 team along with Justin Hess, Julian Hicks and Jonas Strand. We ran a season best of 3:24.74. This is a very fast time for this time of the year.

“I am so proud of these boys,” Hantgin said. “They ran their hearts out all day. Julian won the open 400 with a personal best of 51.80. Justin won the 200 in 22.91 and anchored both our winning relay teams. He got second in the 100. Justin does not typically run the 100, but he wanted to compete with the competition in this meet.

“Ethan Dwelley won the 3200 with 10:01.71, his first time running it this season. Ethan was so impressive today. What a race, and I think he was surprised how well he did. I wasn’t surprised. Ethan is a very dedicated runner that works very hard,” Hantgin said.

“Lucas Chin won the 110 hurdles, high jump, triple jump and was second in the long jump. Lucas is very talented,” Hantgin said. “He has been battling injuries all season. I am really happy he was able to compete today. It was great seeing him excel in his events.”

The Royals girls team dominated with Makenzie Fauver winning the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, placing second in the triple jump and succeeding on the winning 400 relay team.

Ava Carter won the 100 and 200 and was on both winning relay teams.

“Kiala Haas and Celina Zambrano did a great job in the 800, 1600 and on the 4 x 400 relay team,” Hantgin said. “These girls are so important to our program. They can run so many different races, I am so lucky to have them on our team. Both of our girls relay teams ran personal best of the season — 50.05 (Ava Carter, Makenzie Fauver, Ajha Dennis, and Ava Arriaga) and 4:11.22 (Ava Carter, Celina Zambrano, Kiala Haas and Stella Crawford).”

Santa Barbara Dons Varsity Beat Lompoc 5-2

The Santa Barbara Dons Varsity baseball team beat Lompoc 5-2 Wednesday.

Kai Mault doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs. Wyatt Hastings had an RBI single, and Zane Lee Paulick knocked in two as well.

“Eric Anthony led things off on the hill for the Dons. The righty allowed six hits and two runs over seven innings, striking out four and walking zero,” said Head Coach Steve Shuck in an email to the News-Press.

The Dons racked up seven hits. Vince Gamberdella and Mault each doubled and had two hits. Gamberdella and Lee Paulick also had stolen bases.

