SPORTS ROUNDUP

San Marcos outswims Santa Ynez 142-37

The San Marcos girls swim team continued its undefeated season Thursday when the Royals beat Santa Ynez 142-37.

San Marcos is now 4-0.

Leading the way Thursday was Makenna Stretz. The Royals sophomore had one of her best dual meet performances of her career. Stretz posted two wins and swam one individual personal best in the 100 Butterfly.

“Kenny is one of our hardest working athletes,” Coach Brian Roth told the News-Press in an email. “She is dedicated to the process of becoming better, and she understands it does not happen overnight. I was happy she had a great showing today,”

“Kate Meyer had a great day in the pool today,” Roth added. “Due to injury and COVID, today was her first swim meet since the COVID shutdown. She had a great 500 free (5:44.09) to place third and 100 butterfly (1:09.04) to finish third.”

Here are the Royals’ times from Thursday’s meet:

200 Freestyle: Mia Amberger, 2:08.69.

200IM: Makenna Stretz, 2:17.00.

50 Freestyle: Sophia Panossian, 25.56.

100 Butterfly: Makenna Stretz, 59.81.

100 Freestyle: Sophia Panossian, 54.98.

500 Freestyle: Madi Sparre, 5:28.21.

100 Backstroke: Taylor Steelman, 1:01.39.

100 Breaststroke: Ava Stryker 1:16.39

1 meter diving: Jessica Norman. 264.25.

SANTA BARBARA VS. SANTA YNEZ

Santa Barbara hosted Santa Ynez Thursday at the Santa Barbara Golf Club, where the Dons scored 123; the Pirates, 416.

Owen Hirth (78) and Rye Winans (78) shared the medal for the lowest score.

SAN MARCOS DEFEATS DOS PUEBLOS

San Marcos High School defeated cross-town rivals Dos Pueblos 12-6 in tennis Thursday.

“Julian and Franklin had an incredible comeback in their first doubles set together today. They were down early in the set and came back with a tiebreaker win that showed great energy and teamwork. ” Dos Pueblos Coach Laura Housinger told the News-Press in an email about the match at Dos Pueblos.

“Kai and Daniel had a tight third set win in a tiebreaker that showed great fight and spirit,” Housinger said. “I also liked seeing Connor and Keaton try out some sets in doubles together for another new combination,”

“We have a lot of our season left and want to keep seeing the best lineups for our future matches. All of the guys are hungry and eager to keep pushing themselves to improve for the weeks ahead.”

