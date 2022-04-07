SPORTS ROUNDUP

Carpinteria boys tennis team defeated Hueneme 18-0

The Carpinteria boys tennis team traveled this week to Hueneme High School in Oxnard, where the Warriors beat the Vikings 18-0.

“We mixed up our lineup a bit but the boys played very well in their new assignments,” Coach Charles Bryant told the News-Press about Tuesday’s match. “We ended up winning 18-0, but both teams had a good time together, and we really enjoyed the camaraderie with the Viking players.”

In singles, the Warriors’ Connor Gralewski, Troy Zimmerman and Ian Thomas each went 3-0.

“It was great to see them hitting a lot of balls, working on their serves and learning the ‘different’ game of singles as all of them are doubles players,” Bryant said.

“Our doubles lineup did just as well as Austin Stone/Ben Persoon, Max Stone/Nolan Martin and Zaiden Juarez/Ryan Souza each went 3-0 on the day,” he said. “But more than the score, I was really happy and impressed with ‘how’ we played. We knew the Hueneme team was young and did not have the same amount of experience as our team, but we went out with a game plan of making the Hueneme players hit a lot of balls by keeping our balls in play and focusing on minimizing our unforced errors and not going for winners.

“We did just that, and both teams enjoyed their three sets of tennis, which was great to see,” Bryant said.

Next week Carpinteria will compete in Ojai at Thacher and Nordhoff. Carpinteria is now 11-4 overall and 5-1 in the Citrus Coast League.

DOS PUEBLOS DEFEATS LOMPOC IN BASEBALL …

Dos Pueblos beat the Lompoc baseball team 10-5 Tuesday.

“Jordan Rico started on the mound and pitched two 1/3 innings, striking out 3 batters,” said Chargers Coach George Hendricks. “Kellan Montgomery pitched the remaining 4 2/3 innings striking out 10 batters (6 in a row at one point) and earning the win in relief.”

Montgomery was also 1-3 with a 2 RBI double. Dylan Bailey was 2-4 with a double, Josh Brennan 1-3 with an RBI, Jesse DiMaggio was 1-2 with a double and 2 RBIs.

Ethan Rodriguez also had a 2 RBI double, and Gino Darke, Cameron Lee, Ryan Speshyock and Arjun Gunda all added singles.

… AND IN SOFTBALL

Dos Pueblos defeated the Lompoc softball team 6-4 Tuesday in an away game.

Georgia Wilson hit a two-run double in the top of the seventh to break a 4-4 tie, then held the Braves scoreless in the bottom of the seventh to preserve a 6-4 victory and keep the Chargers in sole possession of first place.

“We were really opportunistic today,” Coach Mike Gerken said. “We were able to take advantage of a few errors to put some runs on the board. Bella really set the tone with her first two at-bats, hitting doubles off the fence.

“Georgia is a great contact hitter, and we were confident when she came up with the game on the line,” Gerken said. “I’m really proud of Jessica Reveles’ focus at the plate today. Her two hits both came at crucial times, especially her two-out RBI in the fifth.”

Bella Nuño also made two hits for the Chargers.

SAN MARCOS BEATS CATE SCHOOL

San Marcos defeated the Cate girls varsity lacrosse team 9-10 Tuesday.

“The game against San Marcos today was intense, fast paced and very exciting to watch,” Cate School Coach Renee Mack told the News-Press in an email. “Cate started with a quick score from Ellie Tunnell on a fast break run. San Marcos countered with 3 scores in 4 minutes.”

Cate was down 1-3. Coach Mack moved players around, and Imani Oseso moved to the center. Imani started to win draws, and Phebe Hancock scored on a fast break from mid field.

Then Imani won the draw and Olivia Dorian scored on a pass from Phebe. Cate tied it up at 3-3.

Phebe and Ellie scored again to put Cate up 5-3, and San Marcos called a timeout. Right after the timeout, Cate scored again when Ellie passed to Riley Pan and Riley passed to Lucy Guilbert-Neal for a quick-stick goal.

San Marcos scored again before a pass from Olivia to Phebe to score for Cate. Imani won 10 draws in the first half. Cate went to half up 8-7.

In the second half, Phebe opened with a score after 8 minutes. San Marcos countered with three scores over the next 13 minutes to take the lead. Cate played great team defense led by Coco LeRoy, who made nine saves in the first half and seven in the second half.

“The defense played well overall with good stick to stick defense by Tori Trimble, Ali Istanbullu, Devon Lack and Shannon Murray,” Mack said. “Overall, it was a very exciting, intense game, and Cate played great. We are so proud of the effort from our team.”

Here are stats for Cate:

Phebe Hancock: 5 goals, 1 assist.

Ellie Tunnell: 2 goals, 1 assist.

Olivia Dorion: 1 goal, 1 assist.

Lucy Guilbert Neal: 1 goal.

Riley Pan: 1 assist.

Imani Oseso 11 draws, wins.

Coco Le Roy: 16 saves

DOS PUEBLOS BEATS GRACE BRETHREN

Dos Pueblos beat the Grace Brethren boys lacrosse team 8-3 Tuesday.

“Davin Patla scored his first goal. Gus Miller was all over the field tonight with 4 goals, and 6 ground balls,” said Coach Justine Juarez. “The first quarter was 1-1; second quarter 3-1; third quarter 7-2; and the final score was 8-3.”

