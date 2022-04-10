SPORTS ROUNDUP

Dos Pueblos baseball beats Lompoc 8-0

Dos Pueblos baseball beat Lompoc 8-0 during an away game.

Ryan Speshyock started on the mound for Dos Pueblos, pitching six scoreless innings and striking out 10 batters. Dylon Bailey pitched a scoreless 7th, striking out two batters to close out the game.

Kellan Montgomery was 2-4 with a homerun and three RBI’s. Gino Darke added 2 RBI’s and Joe Talarico doubled twice. Ethan Rodriguez doubled and Joe Molina added a single.

Dos Pueblos now has a record of 6-3 in league matchups, with an overall record of 11-10.

Dos Pueblos boys volleyball beats Laguna Blanca

On Friday, Dos Pueblos boys volleyball beat Laguna Blanca during a home game.

Friday night was Senior Night for the Chargers at Sovine Gym. The seven senior starters were Troy Fitzgerald, Finn Hastings, Lucas Gilner, Kyvon Reeder, Parker Randolph, Reid Sisney, and Diesel Pirman.

“The fellas played some great defense tonight, hardly any balls went down without a touch from our team. I’m super proud of how well our block adjusted as the match progressed. We soft blocked quite a few into the backcourt and transitioned well to earn points,” said Coach Ehren Hug in an email to the News-Press. “Senior captain and outside hitter Finn Hastings had an excellent all-around night. He was attacking the ball smartly and was on fire from the service line with 5 aces, 3 in the second set alone. Senior libero Parker Randolph was on point tonight too in serve recieve.

“ He’s become so comfortable with this hands in serve recieve, it showed tonight. So proud of our team tonight, we were really living every point with a serious competitive nature. They fought and scrapped every play,” said Coach Hug.

Final scores were as follows: 3-0, 25-18, 25-19, 25-14. Dos Pueblos plays San Marcos Tuesday at 6:30 pm. The team’s league record is 3-2 with the overall record 13-4.

From Laguna Blanca, Freddie Russell had six kills. Thomas Couvillion had six calls and Jack Shiebler had 16 assists.

“Tonight was a disappointing showing from our guys as we know we can play better and compete with a team like DP. Credit to them, they played steady and took advantage of our unforced errors. Hopefully we learn from tonight and improve. Jack Shiebler played hard leading the team from the setter position tonight,” said Laguna’s Assistant Coach Kat Niksto.

Santa Barbara Dons beat Cabrillo baseball 2-1

The Santa Barbara Dons stole the lead late in the game in a 2-1 victory over Cabrillo on Friday. The game was tied at one with Santa Barbara batting in the top of the fifth when Vince Gamberdella hit a solo homer to score the game-winning run.

The pitching was strong on both sides. The Dons pitchers struck out eight, while Spencer Gallimore sat down one.

The scoring started in the second inning when an error scored one run for the Dons.

Cabrillo knotted the game up at one in the bottom of the second inning when Thomas Kiesling doubled on a 0-1 count scoring one run, according to Steve Shuck, head baseball coach for Santa Barbara.

Zane Lee-Paulick got the start for the Dons. The righty went four and a third innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out three and walking one.

Gallimore led things off on the hill for Cabrillo. The pitcher went seven innings, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out one.

Gamberdella led the Dons with two hits in two at bats. Santa Barbara didn’t commit a single error in the field.

Santa Paula beats Carpinteria baseball 8-0

Carpinteria baseball was shut out by the league-leading Santa Paula team on Friday, dropping the game 8-0.

Anthony Cuevas got the start for Santa Paula, going the distance to complete the shutout single-handedly, moving the team’s record to 11-2 in Citrus Coast League play.

Sophomore righty Shane Goodmanson started for Carpinteria and largely held the Cardinals off balance as he struck out six and walked just one over five innings. Unfortunately for the Warriors, the Cards kept the pressure on and took advantage of 16 hits including two home runs as Santa Paula scored two runs in the 2nd, 4th, 5th and 7th innings.

The Warriors mustered just 2 hits against the crafty Cuevas: a 3rd inning single by Beto Martinez and a Hunter Garcia double in the 6th.

“Goodmanson gave us a good effort but it seemed like our group was collectively distracted by the heat. Baseball might have taken a back seat to how we were feeling and it’s too difficult to beat a good team when we are not sharp,” Carpinteria Coach Patrick Cooney told the News-Press in an email. “Our group needs to fire on all cylinders to have a good time. Lots of baseball left in the season, so we’ll immediately turn the page. We’ll seek to regain the momentum that we worked so hard to build to this point.”

The Warriors continue Citrus Coast League play next week with a two game series against the Nordhoff Rangers beginning at Calderwood Field on Wednesday.

– Katherine Zehnder