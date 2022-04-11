SPORTS ROUNDUP

San Marcos softball loses to Camarillo

The San Marcos softball team lost two games on Sunday at the Camarillo tournament.

Oxnard beat San Marcos in the first game.

Kamilah Morales was 2 for 3 in the game with 2 RBIs and Gracie Verdugo hit a towering home run to right field, walked twice, once with bases loaded, and recorded two RBIs in the game.

Canyon beat San Marcos in the second game.

Morales was again 2 for 3 in this game with two RBIs, both coming off a two-run line drive home run to center field in the 1st inning. Verdugo was 2 for 2 in the game – both singles.

San Marcos’ record is now 8-10, with a 7-2 mark in Channel League play.

Santa Barbara Dons compete at Arcadia Invitational

Santa Barbara’ Blaise Snow ran a lifetime best 4:22.63 for a full mile to finish 2nd in the seeded section of the Rising Stars Mile at the Arcadia Invitational. The Rising Stars Mile features the top freshmen and sophomores in the state.

“Blaise ran a great race today. He put himself in it right from the gun. I love the way he races. He’s not afraid to compete with anyone,” said Coach Olivia Perdices.

Davis Flanagin was 16th in the Invitational triple jump at 43-2.

Santa Barbara hosts Santa Ynez in its final Channel League Dual Meet of the season on Wednesday.

– Katherine Zehnder