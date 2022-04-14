SPORTS ROUNDUP

San Marcos softball team defeats Santa Barbara 7-0

The San Marcos High School softball team beat Santa Barbara High School 7-0 Tuesday.

The win came after a strong pitching performance by Gigi Gritt and a strong team defense.

Gritt threw a six-hit shutout at Santa Barbara High while the Royals were errorless in the field. Caitlyn Early was 2 for 2 with a double and two runs scored.

Gritt helped her cause at the plate, going 2 for 5 with an RBI and two runs scored.

SAN MARCOS GOLF

The San Marcos boys golf team finished 17th Tuesday at the Champions Invitational, a 54-hole event at the Indian Wells Golf Resort.

The two-day event was hosted by Long Beach Wilson High School and the city of Indian Wells in Kern County. The invitational drew 38 teams and 236 individuals from California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and Kansas.

In Round 1 (the Celebrity course), San Marcos’ Shams Jahangir-Arshad scored 68; Leo Metzger, 73; Brody Ricci, 74; Jeffrey Forster, 79.

“This was our best round of the two days,” Coach Jeffrey Ashton told the News-Press. “Shams was 1 off the lead at this point with a 4 under par 68. Brody had the best round of his career and Jeffrey Forster recovered from being 8 over par after 4 holes to finish 7 over at the end of the round. We were tied for 6th place after round 1.”

In Round 2 (Players Course), Metzger scored 71; Jahangir-Arshad, 73; Forster, 83; Holdt Gore, 88,

The afternoon round brought winds of 20-30 mph on the tougher of the two courses.

“Leo and Shams both were in the top 15 after the two rounds,” Ashton said. “After the second round, we were in 13th place.”

In Round 3 (Players Course), Jahangir-Arshad scored 75; Metzger, 76; Forster, 80; Gore, 83.

“For the last round the course plays from 7,000 yards,” Ashton said. “Holdt Gore had a triple bogey on his first hole, but played really solid for the rest of the round including a birdie on his last hole to shoot his best score of the tournament. Leo and Shams continued to play solid and gave themselves a lot of opportunities to make birdies, but just struggled to get many to fall.”

DOS PUEBLOS BEATS SANTA YNEZ

The Dos Pueblos baseball team beat Santa Ynez at a home game 13-0 Tuesday. Kellan Montgomery started on the mound and pitched five innings of shutout ball, striking out 11 batters.

Cameron Lee, Gino Darke and Jordan Rico all pitched in relief over the final final innings, preserving the shutout.

Darke was also 2-3 at the plate with 2 RBI’s. Dylan Bailey was 3–4, Joe Talarico was 2-3 and Josh Brennan was 2-2. Kyle Spink, Carson Mercier and Joe Molina all singled. Ryan Speshyock doubled as well.

SAN MARCOS BOYS VOLLEYBALL

The San Marcos Royals boys volleyball team defeated the Dos Pueblos Chargers Tuesday in the Thunderhut during a Channel League contest.

The Royals won the contest in three sets with set scores of 25-16, 25-18, and 25-21. With the win, the Royals improve to 21-6 overall, and 5-1 in Channel League play. This sets up a showdown with the Santa Barbara High School Dons tonight for the Channel League Championship. The Dons are in first place at 6-0.

“We had our best practice of the year on Monday and my hopes were that we played to our potential — and for the most part we did”! Head Coach Roger Kuntz told the News-Press. “Our junior opposite Luke Walker has steadily improved throughout the season and had his best match tonight!”

Walker had 10 kills leading the Royals and contributed nine digs, a few ace serves, and hit for a .444 hitting percentage. Zack Willbanks also had 10 kills, followed by Aiden Pazier with 7.

“I also thought that our senior Libero Colin Earls was strong at service receive and on defense,” Kuntz said.

