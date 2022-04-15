SPORTS ROUNDUP

San Marcos defeats Lompoc in track and field

San Marcos went against Lompoc on Wednesday and scored a resounding double victory in track and field.

The boys varsity won 96-40; the girls varsity, 106-17.

“Justin Hess had a monster day for the Royals. He won the 400, 49.78, 200, 22.63 both are personal bests,” Coach Marilyn Hantgin told the News-Press. “He was the anchor on our winning 4 x 100 team (Andre Mc Cullough, Dylan Briner, and Cameron Letendre) and ran the fastest split on the winning 4 x 400 team with a 50.2.

“Justin looked very strong today,” Hantgin said. “Coming off a great weekend at Arcadia, Justin showed today his strength to compete in four events without much rest in-between. We have some big meets coming up including Mt. Sac, county and league finals. There is still a lot of work to do in practice that will help him to improve.”

Jackson Murillo won the high jump at 5-10 and the long jump 19-11.

“Jackson has picked up horizontal jumps this season, and he’s doing better every week,” Hantgin said.

Makenzie Fauver won the 100 hurdles with a personal best of 16.02 and won the 300 hurdles with another personal best of 47.02. She also was second in the triple jump 32-05.5 and was on the winning 4 x 100 team (Ava Carter, Ajha Dennis, and Ava Arriaga).

“Makenzie has so much potential,” Hantgin said. “I know her times will continue to improve. I’m looking forward to some quality hurdle workouts coming up in the next few weeks.

“Ava Carter won the 100 12.91 and the 200 26.41. Ava is one of the most competitive runners I have ever coached,” Hantgin said. “She has high expectations of herself and works to achieve her goals. Clara Tracewell won the shot put 31-3.5 and the discus 69-11. Clara is consistent and her discus continues to improve every week.”

A small group of Royals will head Saturday to Mt. Sac, where the county championships will take place.

DOS PUEBLOS BOYS GOLF BEATS CABRILLO

The Dos Pueblos boys golf team defeated Cabrillo on Wednesday at an away game 424-482.

“Just like yesterday, there were very high winds and made the course play much harder. The boys did a good job with their course management,” said Coach Kevin Alhers.

The Chargers’ Teddy Vigna earned medalist honors. Andrew Gentry made a 40 downhill putt for a birdie on hole three.

Vigna scored 80, followed by the Chargers’ Ruben Mendoza, 84; Laith Reynolds. 89; Andrew Gentry, 85; and Michael Gentry, 86.

Cabrillo’s Zach Radabaugh and Luke Radabaugh both scored 89, followed by

Sean Gummere, 103; Brad McCune, 101; and Justin Steffens, 100.

LAGUNA BLANCA DEFEATS BISHOP DIEGO

The Laguna Blanca boys volleyball team beat Bishop Diego 3-1 Wednesday.

“Once we settled down after being outplayed in the first game, it was a good overall match for us tonight,” Coach Jason Donnelly said. “On top of Jack (Shiebler)’s great play at the setter position, his leadership came out big time tonight, particularly when we were finding our way. He did a great job of keeping everyone calm.

“I thought Caden Weaver did a nice job stepping into a defensive specialist role.When we are taking care of the first ball and get our middles, Freddie Russell and Kincade Avery early swings, good things tend to happen for our team and it opens everything else up.”

Game scores were 23-25, 25-12, 25-15, 25-18.

Jack Shiebler made 34 assists, 4 kills, 2 aces.

Freddie Russell made 16 kills.

Tyson Deveze made 10 kills.

SANTA BARBARA DEFEATS SANTA YNEZ

The Santa Barbara track and field team closed out the league dual season with a pair of wins over Santa Ynez. The boys won 95-39; the girls, 89-42.

The Dons’ Davis Flanagin won three events, taking the long jump in 20-11, running a personal best of 52.62 in the 400 meters and leading a sweep of the triple jump at 42-3. Oliver Andrews was second with a personal best of 41-8 and Amir Walton 3rd in 39-11.

“Davis has been our go to guy in the jumps all year and we’ve had a chance to move him around a bit on the track the last few weeks,” Coach Olivia Perdices said.

The girls also swept the triple jump with Julianna Aviani at 30-3.5, Ella McMillan at 27-6.5 and Sarah Fisher at 26-10.

“I’ve got to give a lot of credit to our horizontal jumps coach, Matthew Oatis here. He does an outstanding job coaching up that event and it’s really coming together for all those kids.”

Laila Goodman, who signed with the NYU track and field earlier in the day, led off both winning relays. She teamed with Mackenna Show, Olivia Gaspar and Jasmyn Amirfazlian in the 4×100 (53.04) and Addie Hoke, Katherine Hedrick and Mackenna Show in the 4×400 (4:20.23). Show added a personal best of 1:00.84 to win the 400 meters, and Hedrick took the hurdle double with a 47.46 in the 300 hurdles and a personal best 16.22 in the 100 hurdles.

Gaspar led a sweep of the 200 meters in a personal best 27.76. Goodman was second in 27.84 and Hoke 3rs in 29.63.

“That 400 is a big breakthrough for Mackenna, and her and Laila have been clutch on the relays for us all year. Katherine ran two of her best hurdle races of the season. It’s good to see these kids clicking as we head into the championship portion of the season.”

Select athletes will compete at the Mt SAC Relays Saturday.

CARPINTERIA DEFEATS NORDHOFF

The Carpinteria Warriors baseball team hosted the Nordhoff Rangers Wednesday and came away with a 6-1 win.

Nordhoff scored the first point on a solo home run by transfer shortstop Ben Fabbian.

The Warriors waited until the fifth inning to answer, but Erich Goebel led off the inning by hitting an 0-2 pitch over the fence in right center. Hunter Garcia followed Goebel with a single and later scored on Talon Trumble’s sacrifice fly.

Issac Flores drove in the final run of the inning as he hit a ball up the middle, which scored Matt Muñoz from third base.

The Warriors weren’t done as Zach Mata singled and advanced to third on walks to Diego Nieves and Garcia.

“Mata scored on a wild pitch and then Matt Muñoz walked, which pushed across Nieves and Oscar Velazquez was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Isaac Flores picked up his second RBI of the day when he walked forcing in Muñoz,” Patrick Cooney, the director of athletics and head baseball coach, told the News-Press.

Sophomore righty Shane Goodmanson toed the slab at Calderwood Field and went the distance picking up the win on 7 strikeouts, 2 walks and 4 hits while facing 26 batters.

Oscar Velazquez had 2 hits for the Warriors.

“Shane set the tone and tempo for the day,” Cooney said. “We had some bad luck early but it never rattled him. He just kept doing his job and his patience paid off. With just a couple of exceptions, the defense played really well behind him. It’s rewarding to see such young players lead and rally around each other,”

The Warriors visit Nordhoff today in the final contest between the two teams in 2022.

