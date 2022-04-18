SPORTS ROUNDUP

San Marcos, Santa Barbara compete at Mt. SAC Relays

The San Marcos track and field team took part in the Mt. SAC Relays on Saturday, turning in a number of season and personal best performances.

Jacob Snodgress ran a personal best in the 800 invitational, good for sixth in the race and the fifth best performance in San Marcos’ history. He also ran in the 4×400 relay along with Justin Hess, Jonas Strand and Julian Hicks, with the team turning in a season best time.

“Jacob really held his own in his race today. He knew if he could just stay with the pack, he would run a great time,” said Coach Marilyn Hantgin. “He knew if he could just stay with the pack, he would run a great time. Jacob showed that he is one of the best 800 runners in the southern section.”

The girls 4×400 team of Ava Carter, Klala Haas, Celina Zambrano and Makenzie Fauver also managed a team best.

In addition, the boys 1600 sprint medley team of Ethan Dwelley, Dylan Briner, Justin Hess and Julian Hicks took second place.

“Mt. SAC relays are always an experience to remember. There are high school, college, and professional runners all at the same meet. I’m so thankful my athletes were able to be a part of such a fun day,” said Hantgin.

Santa Barbara High also competed at the event, with Davis Flanagin finishing second in the triple jump and the team of Laila Goodman, Ridley DeSoto, Lea Pynn and Mackenna Show finishing fourth in the 4×800.

Both teams’ next meet is on April 23 at the County Championships at Santa Ynez.

Carp swimmers sweep Santa Paula

The Carpinteria boys and girls swim teams swept Santa Paula on Saturday in a dual meet at Carpinteria Community Pool. The boys won 135-8, while the girls won 126-43.

Leading the way for the girls team was Erin Otsuki, who won both the 500 free and 100 breast, establishing CIF Division 3 consideration in both. Otsuki’s performance came despite competing in those events for the first time this year.

Taylor Classen also won two events, taking home victories in the 100 fly and the 100 back.

Both Giulia Piccoletti and Lilli Nemetz earned CIF consideration times in the 200 IM, with Piccoletti finishing first.

Other winners for the girls team were Monica Delgado (200 free), Malaya Morente (50 free) and Piper Clayton (100 free).

For the boys, senior Augie Shaeffer eanred CIF consideration in the 100 fly coming very close to qualifying in the 100 breast.

Senior Matt Lamberti claimed victory in the spring free events, while other winners were Justin Main (200 free), Jackson Melton (200 IM), Eli Sheaffer (500 free) and Asher Smith (100 back).

The Warriors will travel to Fillmore on Tuesday, and will host Malibu in the season finale on Wednesday.

San Marcos aquatics compete at Mt. SAC

San Marcos aquatics competed against thirty championship teams at Mt. SAC over the weekend, with the girls varsity squad earning runner up and the JV and varsity together taking home the combined championship with a total of 1,427 points.

“We had a great weekend of racing. We improved tremendously and I feel that this weakened will pay dividends in our league and CIF competitions coming up,” said Coach Chuckie Roth. “There were too many outstanding swims this weekend to highlight just one. I’m super proud of this group for their commitment and desire to compete at the highest level.”

Freshman Sierra Tallman finished second in the 200 free, while Holly Woodhouse and Taylor Steelman finished second and third, respectively, in the 200 IM. The varsity team managed a third-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay, as well as placing in the top nine in the 200 medley relay and finishing second in the 400 freestyle relay with an automatic CIF qualifying time.

Santa Ynez competes in Russell Cup

The Santa Ynez track team took part in the 102nd Annual Russell Cup Track Meet in Carpinteria along with 44 other teams.

The boys freshman/sophomore team finished in 18th with eight points while the girls managed a fifth place finish with 36 points. The boys varsity team finished 15th with 12 points, with the girls finishing 13th with 18 points.

Kate Mazza took first in the 1600 and 400, setting personal records in both events. Natalie Parker also had a personal best in the 1600, while Amelia Villa accomplished her personal best in both the 400 and 200. Malia Ortiz beat her previous mark in the high jump, also finishing third in the pole vault, while Giszell Hrehor finished second in both the discus and shot put. Kira Scheck finished third in the long jump with a personal best, Vincent Casey finished second in the triple jump and Zachary Liljenquist finished third in the 800 and fourth in the pole vault. Personal bests were also accomplished by Ilan Torres (pole vault), Jonathan Sheppard (discus) and Chloe Hinnrichs (pole vault).

– Matt Smolensky