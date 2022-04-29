SPORTS ROUNDUP

Santa Marcos shuts out Santa Barbara in girls lacrosse

San Marcos senior Emma Neal led all scorers Wednesday when the Royals defeated the Santa Barbara Dons in lacrosse.

It was senior night for San Marcos, and the Royals played sky high in a 19-0 shut out Wednesday of cross-town rival Santa Barbara in a Channel League game at Warkentin Stadium.

Sophomore goalie Megan Taylor of San Marcos got her first shutout, a rare occurrence in lacrosse, needing only one save as San Marcos outshot the Dons 28-1.

“We played a solid game, start to finish, and our skill level showed plus our defense really stepped up whenever Santa Barbara had the ball,” said San Marcos head coach Paul Ramsey.

San Marcos senior Emma Neal led all scorers with five goals and was one of eight Royals to score in the game. Seniors Alessia Lala and Sofia Martinez-Tomatis and junior KC Springer each scored three goals.

“When we got partway through the second half and saw that we were in the hunt for the shutout, our game plan became to take care of the ball and shut them out that way, and the girls really responded to truly close out the game,” added Ramsey.

San Marcos improved to 13-6 overall and 7-3 in the Channel League.

The Royals await word about CIF-SS seeds and brackets for the postseason in the program’s highest Channel League finish ever. The Royals are tied for second with Cate School pending the outcome of Thacher at Cate on Thursday. (The results weren’t known at press time.)

A Cate win leaves the tie in place, and a Thacher win gives San Marcos second place outright.

DOS PUEBLOS DEFEATS GRACE BRETHREN IN BOYS LACROSSE

The Dos Pueblos boys lacrosse team brought home a win over Grace Brethren on Wednesday, defeating their opponent 14-11.

Roman Christou had a hat trick along with seven ground balls in the matchup, while Gus Miller put up five goals and seven ground balls and Daniel Finneran put up a career best four goals. Salem Bawaneh contributed 11 saves to help secure the win, while Cal Denier won 17 out of 22 face offs.

With the win, Dos Pueblos improves to 2-8 in league play with an overall record of 5-10.

DOS PUEBLOS SOFTBALL TEAM WINS OVER CABRILLO

The Dos Pueblos softball team overpowered Cabrillo on Wednesday, winning 9-3.

Dos Pueblos laced five doubles among its 11 hits in the road win, with Summer McCeney going 2-4 with a double and four RBIs while Bella Nuno went 3-5 with two doubles, Jessica Reveles contributed a double and two RBIs and Lacy Spear drove in two runs.

Pitching duties were split between Nuno and Kaitlyn Ashby, with the former allowing only one hit over four innings of work and the latter surrendering only a single earned run over three innings.

“The team played really well today,” said Coach Mike Gerken. “Bella and Kaitlyn did an outstanding job shutting down their offense. Bella’s velocity was really good. Kaitlyn threw well and was able to use the change-up to keep Cabrillo off balance, getting three come-backers in her 3 innings. When they did put some pressure on us, the defense came through.”

Dos Pueblos ends the regular season with a league record of 14-1 and an overall record of 21-5.

SM SOFTBALL DROPS CLOSE GAME IN SEASON FINALE

The San Marcos softball team lost a nail-biter on Wednesday, falling to Lompoc 5-4 in the final game of the regular season.

The loss results in a tie for second place with Lompoc, with a league record of 11-4 and an overall record of 14-14.

San Marcos opened the scoring in the first inning, with a Cailyn Early double scoring Emma Foster. Lompoc answered back in the bottom of the inning, however, and took a 2-1 lead in the following frame.

The game was tied again in the third after a triple by Foster and a single by Gigi Gritt, but once again Lompoc answered in the bottom of the inning, this time striking hard with a three-run homer that would prove to be the game winner.

Back-to-back doubles by Kamilah Morales and Bella Cruz, followed by an RBI single by Tiana Monaghen, made it a one-run game in the sixth, but the comeback stalled after a pair of strikeouts.

“Despite the loss, I liked the way we approached this game; the girls played with focus, energy, and spirit and everyone had quality at bats,” said Coach Jeff Swann. “The defense was solid, supporting Freshman pitcher Kate Guerra.”

SM DEFEATS SB IN BOYS GOLF

The San Marcos High boys golfers outshot Santa Barbara 365-411 in what was San Marcos’ second to last match of the regular season and Santa Barbara’s final match.

San Marcos’ Leo Metzger earned medalist honors, shooting a four-under 66. Shams Jahangir-Arshad shot a 71 for San Marcos, Graham Chapman scored 73, Jeffrey Forster finished with 77 and Holdt Gore shot a 78.

Leading the way for Santa Barbara was Thomas Macintosh with a 70, with teammates Garret Haller, Hudson Hatton, Rene Maganda and Hudson Parker shooting 78, 82, 90 and 91, respectively.

San Marcos improved its overall record to 11-1, with an 8-1 mark in league play. Santa Barbara ends its season with a 4-6 record.

DP BEATS SY IN BOYS GOLF

The Dos Pueblos boys golf team defeated Santa Ynez on Wednesday, winning by a score of 371-429.

Dos Pueblos’ Scott Nightingale was the medalist in the match, shooting a 71, just ahead of teammate Ruben Mendoza’s 72. Teddy Vigna and Michael Gentry each shot 75, while Laith Reynolds turned in a 79.

Leading the way for Santa Ynez was the 78 of Rye Wines. Brayden Mlodzik shot an 85, while Owen Hirth and Marcelo Andrade each shot 86. Cody Armenta turned in a 93.

The Chargers are now guaranteed to finish as at least Channel League co-champions with the win, which gave the team a league record of 9-1 to go along with a 13-2 overall mark. The team will head to the Channel League Individuals on Monday and Tuesday at Alisal Ranch Course.

