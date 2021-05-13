SPORTS ROUNDUP

Royals keep pace in Channel League on Fryklund’s perfect game

San Marcos High senior Allie Fryklund pitched a perfect softball game on Wednesday, retiring 15 of Cabrillo’s 21 batters on strikeouts, in the Royals’ 2-0 road victory.

Freshman right fielder Emma Foster helped preserve the no-hitter with a sprinting catch of a hard-hit ball to lead off Cabrillo’s fifth and by nabbing a wind-blown fly ball with two outs in the seventh.

Fryklund drove in San Marcos’ first run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning. Her seventh-inning double also set up the other run for the Royals (11-4, 8-1 Channel League).

DOS PUEBLOS 13, SANTA BARBARA 2

Bella Nuno pitched a four-hitter as the Chargers (13-4, 9-1) stayed a half-game ahead of San Marcos in the Channel League race.

GIRLS SOCCER

SAN MARCOS 4, MALIBU 0

The unbeaten Royals scored all four of their goals in the second half in their CIF-SS Division 5 playoff opener at Warkentin Stadium.

Becca Rodriguez, Paige Ingram, Julianna Alaniz and Kayla Julio all scored for San Marcos (11-0). The Royals, who have not allowed a goal in their last nine matches, will face Hillcrest in Riverside on Friday. Hillcrest beat Calvary Chapel 3-0.

“I’m happy with the patience,” coach Brian Ziegenhagen said. “I’m happy with the fact that our girls didn’t stop attacking and going forward. It was just a matter of time because we were literally possessing the ball 98% of the time.”

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

SANTA BARBARA 3, DOS PUEBLOS 0

Peter Tebbe’s 32 assists helped set up Sam Meister for 15 kills in the 25-15, 25-20, 25-19 win. The Dons remained unbeaten at 9-0 (8-0 Channel League).

SAN MARCOS 3, SANTA YNEZ 0

The Royals celebrated Senior Night with a 25-17, 25-15, 25-16 victory, with senior Ben Newton leading in kills with six. San Marcos is 7-2 overall and 6-2 in the Channel League.

BISHOP DIEGO 3, FOOTHILL TECH 2

Matthew Cunningham came back from an injury to get 12 kills while Connor Streett came off the bench to get seven along with four blocks and two aces in the Cardinals’ 20-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-10, 15-13 win. Bishop is 7-4 overall and 2-2 in the Tri-Valley League.

PREP BASEBALL

BISHOP DIEGO 3, SANTA CLARA 2

Dax Donati hit a pinch-hit game-tying double off the top of the fence in the seventh inning and scored the winning run on a passed ball for the Cardinals. Nico Sanchez pitched a three-hitter over five innings while Ashton Pelly got the win with two scoreless innings of relief.

GIRLS TENNIS

DOS PUEBLOS 12, SIMI VALLEY 6

Alessa Somer and Kate Scherz both went 3-0 in singles, each winning 18 of 19 games, to lead the Chargers to victory in their CIF-SS Division 2 playoff opener.

FOOTHILL TECH 12, CARPINTERIA 6

Sophia Curti and Alan Hinkens went 3-0 in doubles but the Warriors could get only three other points in their CIF-SS Division 3 playoff opener.

PREP SWIMMING

LOMPOC AT SANTA BARBARA

Juju Martinez do Amaral won both the 200 free and 100 back as the Dons captured the girls meet. Santa Barbara also captured the boys meet, getting wins from Jaxon Burford in the 200 IM and the 100 breast.

NORDHOFF AT CARPINTERIA

The Warriors improved to 5-0 in boys swimming with an 89-32 win but Carpinteria girls lost 102-54.

BOYS GOLF

SAN MARCOS 422, LOMPOC 534

Leo Metzger shot a 71 and Shams Jahangir-Arshad added a 78 at La Purisima for the Royals (13-0, 8-0 Channel League).

SANTA YNEZ 463, CABRILLO 567

Callaway Winans led the Pirates with an 81.

GIRLS GOLF

SAN MARCOS 304, LOMPOC 352

Caya Castelo and Stella Ashamalla both shot 56 on the difficult La Purisima Course to lead the Royals.

SANTA YNEZ 275, CABRILLO 342

The Pirates’ Bridget Callaghan earned medalist honors with a nine-hole 47.

BOYS TENNIS

TVL SINGLES TOURNAMENT

Bishop Diego’s Luke Williams advanced to the singles finals with straight-set wins over players from Foothill Tech and Cate.

SAN MARCOS 13, ARROYO GRANDE 5

Masato Perera and Matthew Chung both went 3-0 in singles while Jed Greenwald won his two sets for the Royals.

TUESDAY’S LATE RESULTS

BOYS TENNIS

CITRUS COAST LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

Carpinteria High junior Austin Stone defeated his freshman brother, Max, 6-2, 6-3 to win the singles championship of the Citrus Coast League in Ojai.

The doubles final was also an all-Warriors’ affair, with Mathew Endow and Connor Gralewski defeating Carpinteria teammates Ian Thomas and Zaiden Juarez 6-0, 6-1.

SAN MARCOS 6, SAN LUIS OBISPO 3

The Royals remained undefeated at 12-0 by defeating the Tigers while using the Central Coast section scoring format. Matthew Chung won a pivotal, split-set tiebreaker at No. 2 singles, rallying to defeat A.J. Daymude 2-6, 6-3, 10-3.

BOYS WRESTLING

SAN MARCOS 53, SANTA BARBARA 24

The Royals improved to 5-0 by defeating the Dons in the first wrestling tournament ever held outdoors at Santa Barbara High’s new Peabody Stadium.

San Marcos got wins from Jacob Dominguez (106), Jonathan Barrera (132 pounds), Jesus Pulet (138), Rim Nenakhov (145), Juan Torres (160), Mathew Garcia (182), Jorge Huerta (195) and Carlos Rodriguez (285).

Winning matches for Santa Barbara were Brandon Lazcano (113), Bernardo Ruiz Xochitla (120), Benicio Garcia (152), Logan O’Keefe (170), Jose Escobar Zapien (220),

BOYS BASKETBALL

SANTA BARBARA 49, SANTA YNEZ 38

Jasper Johnson scored 13 points and Andrew Douglas added 10 for the Dons, with Devin Stone spearheading the team’s strong defense.

Ryan Devitt’s 12 points led the Pirates.

CABRILLO 56, DOS PUEBLOS 44

Krue Court scored 13 points and Cole Collins added 10 for the Chargers in their road defeat against the Conquistadores.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DOS PUEBLOS 49, CABRILLO 28

Ashlehy Gerken scored 11 points while Justine Katz, Lily Mires and Ari Tapia chipped in with 10 apiece for the Chargers (4-3 in the Channel League).

LA REINA 36, BISHOP DIEGO 32

The Regents made six free throws down the stretch to hold off the Cardinals. Freshman Jiali scored seven of her team-high 13 points in the fourth quarter for Bishop (3-1). Clara McDonald added nine points.

SANTA PAULA 41, CARPINTERIA 29

The Warriors’ Senior Night featured strong defense from Gigi Graham, rebounding from Emily Wazny, and offense from Jasmine Gilbert and Hannia Hernandez against Santa Paula.

